Which Stark County-area churches are offering fish fries during Lent?

It's fish fry season. Here are some fun facts about Lent and fish fries

Ash Wednesday, which is Feb. 14 this year, marks the start of Lent, a 40-day period of prayer, fasting and penitence leading up to Easter.

It's also a period when Catholics abstain from eating meat on Fridays.

It wasn't that long ago when Catholic Church law said worshippers weren't allowed to eat meat on Fridays at all, according to the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, as it was in place until 1966. In 1983, the Code of Canon Law of the Catholic Church revised the rule to where meat wasn't allowed to be eaten on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, the Archdiocese says, adding the U. S. Catholic Conference of Bishops extended the law to include all Fridays during Lent.

It's why fish fries are so popular at this time of year.

Where to find a fish fry during Lent in Stark County

Here's what some area churches are offering when it comes to traditional fish fry and Lenten meals:

First Christian Church, 1020 Wales Road NE, Massillon. Cafeteria-style or carryout fish fry 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays from Feb. 16 through March 22 while supplies last. The menu is fried fish or shrimp, macaroni and cheese or hot rice, coleslaw or applesauce, rolls, drink and dessert. Adults $15; children 6-12 years old $10; ages 5 and younger free.

Holy Family Parish, 216 E. Wooster St., Navarre. Carryout and dine-in at St. Clement Hall, 4 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays from Feb. 16 through March 22. Fish dinner includes french fries, coleslaw and roll; two-piece dinner, $10; three-piece, $12; five-piece fish only, $14; fish sandwich $6. Phone 330-879-5900.

Little Flower Catholic Parish, 2040 Diamond St. NE, Plain Township. Men’s Club Fish Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Dine-in or carryout (no phone orders). Choice of dinners: two-piece fried fish dinner (baked or fried) with two sides, $12; eight fantail shrimp dinner with two sides, $12; four shrimp and one fish combo with two sides, $12; one-piece fish dinner with two sides, $9; four fantail shrimp dinner with two sides, $9; child’s macaroni and cheese dinner with one side, $7; extra piece of fish $3. Sides are applesauce, french fries, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and green beans. Coffee or pop is included with dine-in only. Desserts sold separately. Credit cards are accepted with a $1 service fee.

Queen of Heaven Church, 1800 Steese Road, Green. 330-896-2345; www.queenofheavenparish.org. Carryout or dine-in Lenten dinners in the Parish Life Center on Fridays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16 through March 22. Dinners are fried or baked cod, $12; three fish tacos, $12; shrimp, $14; combo shrimp/cod baked or fried, $14; pierogies, two slices pizza or macaroni and cheese, $10; children’s or seniors’ dinners – one piece fish if getting fish, $10. All dinners include water, bread and butter, coffee/tea and two hot sides (green beans, french fries, buttered redskin potatoes, mixed vegetables, macaroni and cheese, hot rice or pierogies) and one cold side (applesauce or coleslaw). Extra sides available only with dinners: $2 each; fried fish, $3 each; baked fish, $7 each; shrimp, $1 each; slice pizza, $3 each. Soft drinks and desserts are available for purchase. Questions? Call the church office at 330-896-2345 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No phone orders. http://www.queenofheavenparish.org.

Regina Coeli Parish, 663 Fernwood Blvd., Alliance. Dine-in and carryout 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays from Feb. 16 through March 22. Adult meals are $14, and child meals (12 and younger) are $9. Dinners include your choice of an 8- to 12-ounce cod fillet (baked or fried), or shrimp basket, and your choice of homemade rice pilaf, macaroni and cheese, fresh-cut french fries or baked potato. Included with the meal is a dinner roll, dessert, water or lemonade, and a choice of coleslaw or applesauce. A combo meal of both a cod fillet (baked or fried) and the shrimp basket is $19. Canned pop will be for sale. For more information, call 330-821-5880. Entrances to the fish fry are on the Fernwood side at the Holy Catholic Family Center/Office doors or the doors at the back parking lot.

St. Ann Church, 323 S. 15th St., Sebring. Lenten pierogi lunch, dinner and carryout 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. sale Fridays from Feb. 16 through March 22. Menu includes halushki, $3; pierogies, $1 each or $10 a dozen (potato and cheese, kraut, jalapeno, extra toppings available); apple fritters, $1.50 each; drinks $1. For more information, call 330-938-2033. For orders on Fridays (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), call the kitchen at 330-938-9678. Debit/credit cards accepted. Pre-pay your called-in orders with a credit card from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday for faster pickup service Friday.

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 125 S. Carrollton St., Malvern. Dinners will be at Good Shepherd Hall. Adult fried or baked fish dinners are $13; spaghetti dinners are $10; dinners for children (6 to 12 years old) are $7. Meals include french fries or spaghetti and coleslaw or applesauce. All dinners include a roll, butter, sherbet, coffee or lemonade. Cash only. Carryout available from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dine-in available from 5 to 7 p.m.

St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral, 1123 44th St. NE, Canton. Carryout and dine-in fish fry 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays from Feb. 16 through March 22. For carryout, call 330-492-8413. Dinners include two sides and homemade bread. Dinner choices are beer-battered fish (two pieces) $17; baked fish dinner (one large piece), $17; or seafood platter (four shrimp, four scallops, one beer-battered fish), $18. Choice of two sides: macaroni and cheese, fresh-cut french fries, mamaliga (cornmeal mush) with cheese, coleslaw, herbed rice, green beans or applesauce. A slice of fruit pie is $2. Domestic and European beverages available.

St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 4667 Applegrove St. NW, Jackson Township. Lenten fish dinners 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 23, March 1, 8, 22, 29 at the Event Center hall. Dine-in adult dinners, $17, choice of baked premium cod, beer-battered cod or breaded shrimp. Meal includes choice of potato or rice, green beans, slaw or applesauce and roll and butter and coffee. Children’s dinners, $8, include one side. All available a la carte, and carryout available inside. No call-aheads. Homemade desserts and beverages available for purchase. Handicapped-accessible. Cash or credit accepted. Facebook: stgeorgenorthcanton. Website: http://www.stgeorgenc.org.

St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 251 25th St., NW, Canton. Drive-thru only Greek fish fry 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16, March 8, March 29 and April 19. Ordering goes live the Sunday before the drive-thru at www.cantongreekfishfry.com. Menu and details are on the website.

St. James Church, 400 W. Lisbon St., Waynesburg. Lenten fish dinners 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays from Feb. 16 through March 22. Meal includes baked cod or fried pollock, rice or seasoned fries, applesauce or coleslaw, roll with butter, tartar sauce and dessert. Adults, $13; children younger than 12, $6. Carryout available. Craft items for sale. For more information, call 330-866-9449.

St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 4940 Tuscarawas St. W, Perry Township. Carryout or dine-in 5 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays from Feb. 16 through March 22. Call 330-316-9356. Dinners (including two sides) are one-, two- or three-piece fried cod at $8, $11 and $14; 6-ounce baked cod, $14; eight pieces of fried shrimp, $11; two Cajun fish tacos or two Cajun shrimp tacos, $12; six pierogies, $8; macaroni and cheese, $9. Choice of sides are applesauce, coleslaw, french fries, mixed fruit, cottage cheese, side salad, or baked potato. Free coffee and lemonade. Adult beverages, water, and soda pop will be sold. A la carte items range from $1.25 to $10. Desserts and other drinks available, 50 cents to $3; proceeds benefit St. Joan of Arc School.

St. Mary’s campus of Divine Mercy parish, 640 First St. NE, Massillon. Lenten fish fry 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays from Feb. 16 through March 22. Dine-in or drive-thru. Dinner includes two pieces of hand-battered fried fish, baked potato or macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll and dessert for $15. Water, lemonade and coffee provided. Beer and soda are available for purchase when dining in.

St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S. Cleveland Ave., Mogadore. Feb. 16 and March 29 only. Dine in from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (last seating at 6) or walk in to carry out. Beer-batter cod or baked cod served with Jo Jo potatoes, hot sauce rice, tangy vinegar coleslaw and tartar sauce $16. Homemade sides, $5: pierogi, halushki, rice pudding, Easter Paska breads. Pre-order and pay online only at marketplace.stnickoca.org. Last order taken at 8 p.m. the night before. Need help placing an order? Call 330-289-7068.

To be included in this free list, email information about your church’s or organization’s fish fry or Lenten meals to karen.sidaway@cantonrep.com. Put "fish fry" and the church's name in the subject line of the email.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Lenten fish fry near me in Canton in 2024