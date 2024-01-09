Stark County Board of Elections rejects ballot appeal for transgender candidate

Vanessa Joy, a transgender candidate who petitioned to run for state representative for the 50th district, has lost her bid to get on the March primary ballot for not listing her former name on her petition.

CANTON ‒ Vanessa Joy, a transgender candidate who sought to run for the Ohio House 50th District, has lost her bid to get on the March primary ballot for not listing her former name on her petition.

Ohio law requires potential candidates for public office include both current and former names if they had a name change within the last five years, barring some exceptions.

Joy, who legally changed her name in 2022, argued in her appeal letter to the Stark County Board of Elections that the law has been “applied unevenly” for candidates running for office in Ohio.

She also pointed out to the board that the law was not mentioned in the candidate requirement guide or written on the petition forms.

The Board of Elections on Tuesday afternoon rejected her appeal, citing language from the guide that states it is “an overview” and encouraging candidates to find additional information in the Ohio Election Official Manual, which states the name change requirement in Chapter 13.

The board said candidates are encouraged to consult their own legal council. Joy said she did not have the resources to do so.

“How am I supposed to afford a lawyer?" she asked the Canton Repository after her hearing. “You shouldn’t need to have money to run for office.”

Joy said she understands the reasoning for the law, but believes it could be problematic in future races.

"This has implications for trans candidates across the country," she said. "It's a barrier to entry."

With Joy’s absence, write-in Democratic candidate Doremus C. Redvine was certified by the board to join the race for the 50th House seat. He will face sole Republican candidate Matthew Kishman in the general election.

Joy said she will be supporting Redvine’s campaign and indicated she is still interested in running for office in the future.

The 50th District seat, which forms a U-shape in Stark County, includes Canal Fulton, East Canton, Massillon and Minerva.

Kimberly Bell disqualified from March primary

The board also denied a request for reconsideration from Kimberly D. Bell, who sought to run for Stark County clerk of courts and was disqualified for a lack of valid signatures.

In her original petition, Bell submitted 71 names but only 43 were deemed valid, falling short of the 50 signatures needed.

Bell brought seven notarized corrections to the board Tuesday in attempt to reach the threshold. Even with the corrections, the board denied Bell’s appeal because of outstanding invalid signatures.

Bell said she spent many days working to correct her petition and was upset with the board’s decision.

“I’m very disappointed in the Board of Elections,” she said. “This was neglect on their part to not inform me [of the issues].”

