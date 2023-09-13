Stark County child rapist sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison

CANTON ‒ A 34-year-old man from Paris Township has been sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison for raping a 12-year-old child.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank G. Forchione sentenced David J. Worrell on Sept. 5, after the defendant pleaded guilty to rape and gross sexual imposition.

The judge ordered the defendant to pay court costs and any monitoring fees. He will spend five years on parole after his release. Worrell's designation as a Tier Three sex offender will require him to register his address every 90 days for life after his release from prison.

Forchione gave Worrell credit against his sentence for 34 days already spent in the county jail.

Worrell was indicted in July for crimes committed between Feb. 12, 2022 and Aug. 12, 2022.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com.

On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Repository: David J. Worrell sentenced to prison for child rape in Stark County