Stark County covers series of infrastructure upgrades

Feb. 7—DICKINSON — Stark County's February commission meeting tackled an ambitious agenda, from major road network plans to transformative water system upgrades, signaling significant developments for local infrastructure and community support programs.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (N.D. D.O.T.) announced its construction of a road network along Highway 8, designed to facilitate large truck traffic between mile-marker 35 and the I-94 interchange.

"The large truck network system would be built to accommodate vehicles that could carry weight up to 129,000 pounds," an N.D. D.O.T. spokesperson said.

This initiative he said aimed to enhance safety and increase goods transported through the area by supporting heavier loads, with the sale of road access permits, including options for one-trip, monthly and annual passes to fund the project.

The City of Taylor outlined plans for a comprehensive water system overhaul to address what they said was inadequate pipe diameters that have caused low water pressure for residents.

"The current system...only allows for 68 gallons of water a minute to be pumped out of the city's fire hydrants," a city representative noted.

Replacing the city's pipes with six-inch versions the city believes will boost water flow to 470 gallons per minute, significantly enhancing service for residents and emergency services. The project's financing will rely on grants for the bulk of the cost, 60%, with the remainder being covered through increased water usage fees.

Al Heiser, from the Stark County Road Department, was acknowledged for his service ahead of discussing the department's proactive box culvert installations and road maintenance planning. Highlighting the department's foresight in anticipation of rising construction costs, Heiser's efforts have been crucial according to commissioners.

The improvements made to the Pioneer Museum, making it more accessible to the public, also received praise with Commissioner Neal Messer saying that he had received several calls from the public praising the work done.

Kara Simons discussed the Community Supervision Program's achievements in aiding individuals reintegrating into society after incarceration.

Offering rehabilitation, housing and therapy, the program she said ensures participants maintain sobriety and keep up with court communications that often go overlooked or ignored, resulting in additional legal troubles.

"The Community Supervision Program also offers in-house therapy for these individuals if they need it," Simons said highlighting the comprehensive support offered.

Commissioner Bernie Marsh raised his desire to have Stark County considering adopting home rule, opening the floor for debate on the topic. Messer expressed support for the idea, but cautioned on timing.

The commission has scheduled the next meeting for March 5, 2024, inviting the community to participate in person or watch online via the county commission's YouTube page.