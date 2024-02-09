Stark County Debates Home Rule Adoption

Feb. 8—DICKINSON — Stark County Commissioner Bernie Marsh argued in favor of transitioning Stark County into a home rule county during the February meeting of the Stark County Commission. The idea of home rule, while not new to the commission's ongoing discussions, has resurfaced with Marsh emphasizing the urgency of adopting it.

"If we don't move forward with home rule now, it may be too late to do so in the future," he cautioned.

Home rule authority, which has been adopted by several counties and municipalities across North Dakota — including Belfield and Williams County — offers local governments more autonomy over certain legislative and financial mechanisms. The process to become a home rule county would require it be initiated by gathering signatures from at least 2% of the county's eligible voters.

Following this, a charter committee of at least five members must be formed within 60 days to draft the home rule charter, which could lead to the implementation of ordinances, fees and schedules uniquely tailored to the county's needs.

Marsh highlighted the potential benefits of home rule, such as the ability to impose a 1% sales tax, convert some elected positions to appointed ones and more efficiently allocate resources to rural communities.

"I'm worried that if these small towns and communities don't get some help, they will disappear," Marsh expressed, underscoring what he viewed as a threat to their survival without immediate intervention.

The additional sales tax was argued by Marsh as a viable long-term investment in the vitality of rural towns across Stark County, aiming to enhance living conditions and retain residents. Marsh argued that this approach would seek to reduce the need for rural communities to seek county grants or other funding, potentially leading to more sustainable financial planning for the longterm viability of communities like Richardton, Taylor, Belfield, Gladstone and more.

However, the proposition was met with mixed reactions.

Commissioner Paul Clarys addressed the matter by pointing out what he viewed as the complexities involved in forming a charter committee and navigating the subsequent legal and administrative hurdles.

Commissioner Neal Messer expressed reservations about moving forward with home rule "at this time," citing existing efforts to support rural communities and concerns over public reaction to additional taxes.

Despite these concerns, Marsh maintained his argument that adopting home rule was the best course of action, highlighting significant savings for the county and taxpayers in the longterm.

The proposal did not advance during the meeting, but sparked an open dialogue among the commissioners on the future governance of Stark County.