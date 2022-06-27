Stark County deputies continue investigation into fatal shooting

SUGAR CREEK TWP. – Stark County authorities are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man who was killed at his home.

The shooting occurred Friday night in the 6000 block of Alabama Avenue SW. The victim was homeowner David S. Vogelsong.

As of Monday, the Stark County Sheriff's Office had not made any arrest in connection with the shooting.

Vogelsong was not alone at the residence when the shooting occurred.

"I just know there were two people," sheriff's Maj. C.J. Stantz said Monday. "... We want to make sure we do a thorough investigation. Our detectives continue to interview and review all evidence. We don't want to jump to conclusions."

Stantz said he believes the shooting occurred inside the home.

Vogelsong was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. His body was sent to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner for an autopsy.

"There is some question as to who had the firearm when it discharged," said Tammy Wilkes, an investigator with the Stark County Coroner's Office.

Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home in Canton is handling arrangements. Vogelsong's obituary said he is survived by his parents, three daughters and other relatives.

