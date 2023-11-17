Stark County deputies looking for Oakwood Square bank robbery suspect

The Stark County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released this photo of a woman accused of robbing the First Commonwealth Bank at Oakwood Square in Plain Township.

PLAIN TWP. − Stark County sheriff's deputies are looking for a woman accused of robbing the First Commonwealth Bank at Oakwood Square Thursday morning.

The woman is described as white, having a medium build with long dark hair, and wearing sunglasses and a surgical mask. She entered the bank at 6252 Middlebranch Ave. NE around 9 a.m., according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office released Thursday night.

The woman indicated she had a firearm and demanded cash from a bank employee, the Sheriff's Office said. She fled north on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call investigators at 330-430-3800 or contact the Sheriff's Office through the Stark Sheriff smartphone app.

