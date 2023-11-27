Stark County Family Court Judge Jim James to retire at end of next year

Judge Jim James

CANTON ‒ Stark County Family Court Judge Jim D. James will retire at the end of next year after 41 years in public service.

His term will end Dec. 31, 2024.

"It just seemed like a good time to stop, rather than run one more term," he said Monday. "I don't want to leave being frustrated or short with people. I think that the end of this term should do it."

James is the administrative judge of the Juvenile Division of the Stark County Family Court, which is a division of Common Pleas Court. He has been a judge since 1999 and previously presided over cases at the Family Court Division as its chief magistrate for 10 years.

Prior to joining the court in 1986, he served as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Stark County and Washington County.

Family Court judges handle divorces, custody, visitation and a range of juvenile cases, from truancy to serious crimes.

James is a past chair of the Ohio Judicial Conference, as well as its Domestic Relations and Juvenile Law and Procedure committees. He is a past president of the Stark County Bar Association and past president of the Ohio Association of Domestic Relations Judges.

He serves as presiding judge on the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy Court. He instituted Stark County Family Court's Juvenile Drug Court and presided over that specialized docket for 15 years. James also is a member of the Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative’s Executive Committee for Ohio.

Matthew Kreitzer, the chief magistrate in Family Court, announced last week on LinkedIn that he will be a candidate for the position James plans to vacate.

Kreitzer previously ran for a position in the same court in 2022, but lost to now-Judge Michelle Cordova.

"With the retirement of Judge James, the Family Court will lose 34 years of experience on the bench," Kreitzer wrote in his campaign announcement. "As chief magistrate, I understand the need for experience on the Family Court bench. It is why my campaign has never taken a break."

He wrote that the court is crucial, and its decisions "affect the lives of children and families throughout Stark County."

Kreitzer has been a magistrate since 2014 and has worked in Family Court since 2007.

