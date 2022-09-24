Stark County grand jury indicts teen on 12 counts tied to gang-related shootings

CANTON ‒ A city teen accused of being a member of the Shorb Blocc gang is facing a dozen felony charges accusing him of firing shots at rival gang associates riding in vehicles and targeting their homes.

The 18-year-old Canton resident, was 17 at the time of his arrest, had 22 delinquency complaints filed against him in Stark County Family Court when Judge Jim D. James bound the case over to the general division where the teen now will be tried as an adult.

The judge cited the safety of the community for his reasoning behind his decision to have teen be tried as adult. The defendant turned 18 in August, court records show.

A grand jury indictment filed Thursday in Stark County Common Pleas Court included 12 felony counts with 16 specifications involving weapons, drive-by shootings and criminal gang activity for a total of 28 charges.

The case appears to have co-defendants, whose names were redacted from the indictment.

The case will be heard by Judge Kristin Farmer.

Shorb Blocc territory marked by gang graffiti near 8th and Shorb Avenue N.W.

Shorb Blocc v. North

In a court document filed in the juvenile court cases, the teen is accused of shooting a stolen firearm reported missing from Perry Township in 2020 from a moving vehicle on Dec. 31.

Two of the occupants inside the vehicle were shot. At least one of the shooting victims is believed to be a member of the North Gang, according to the court filing.

The teen is also accused of shooting at two residences on Webster Avenue NE on March 10. The two residences had three individuals inside, all believed to be known members of the rival North Gang, according to court records.

The Shorb Blocc criminal gang, as previously reported by the Canton Repository, operates in the city of Canton with territories determined to be 19th Street NW as the northern border, Tuscarawas Street as the southern border, Cleveland Avenue NW as the eastern border and Monument Road NW as the western border.

The teen remains held on a $750,000 bond awaiting his arraignment on Sept. 30.

Canton police could not immediately be reached Friday for comment regarding this report or gang activity in the region.

