Stark County grand jury opts not to indict Canton man in murder case

CANTON – A Stark County grand jury ruled there was not enough evidence to indict a 50-year-old man accused of beating another man to death in April.

Michael Wells, of Canton, was arrested on June 29 and charged with murder in the April 27 beating death of Jeffrey Loftus, 60, in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue SW.

He was being held on a $500,000 bond but was released from jail after a Stark County grand jury returned a no-bill in the case.

Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo told The Canton Repository that the man's death remains under investigation.

Wells was released from jail on Sept. 3.

Weeks later, he was accused of aggravated arson. Wells had previously been convicted of aggravated arson in 2014 and spent five years in prison.

According to court and police records, Wells was accused of setting a dumpster on fire Sept. 27 in the 800 block of Fifth Street SW, less than 5 feet away from an occupied apartment building.

He was arrested in October and held on a $100,000 bond. He was released from jail last week when the grand jury declined to indict him in the aggravated arson case.

"In both of these cases, the facts and evidence were presented to a grand jury. Both grand juries decided not to move forward with an indictment," Stark County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Christian Turner said.

Wells and his attorney could not be reached Wednesday for comment.

