Stark County had at least 30 crashes due to icy roads early Saturday

The sun is out — now.

However, Stark County had icy conditions between 6 and 9 a.m. Saturday that made roads hazardous, causing at least 30 crashes. Most of the collisions had no or minor injuries but they kept first responders busy for a while.

"It's pretty cleared up now," said Battalion Fire Chief Eric Ohman of the Canton Fire Department.

Today's forecast is sunny with a high of 31 degrees. Sunday's forecast is sunny with a high of 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The next chance for precipitation in the area is Tuesday.

