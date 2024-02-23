Stark County Jail officer attacked from behind; inmate now charged with attempted murder

CANTON ‒ An inmate attacked a corrections officer from behind Wednesday night at the Stark County Jail, choked him, knocked him unconscious twice and took his keys, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office and criminal complaints filed in the case.

The corrections officer apparently regained consciousness, and a spokeswoman for the sheriff said the officer was able to "regain and maintain control of the inmate" until other jail staff arrived to assist.

The officer was treated at Aultman Hospital and released and is taking some time off, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office has charged the inmate, Prince Toussant R. Trammell, 25, with the felonies of attempted murder, felonious assault of an officer, strangulation and escape. He's set to be arraigned in Canton Municipal Court on the charges Friday morning.

The attack took place around 7 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

According to complaints filed with the Canton Municipal Court, Trammell got on the corrections officer's back and sought to choke him, causing the corrections officer to twice lose consciousness. Trammell took the officer's keys and handed them to another inmate in a locked cell in an apparent attempt to help inmates escape, the complaints charge.

“We are extremely fortunate that our officer was able to survive this attack. Unfortunately, the nature of our profession comes with inherent risks. This incident is a testament to the training, commitment, and professionalism of our staff," Sheriff George Maier said in the statement.

Michaela Thomas, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said the other inmate who got the keys did not use them to unlock the cell door and did not attempt to escape.

She did not have information on where in the jail the incident occurred. She said detectives will conduct an investigation about how the inmate was able to attack the corrections officer and they have not yet interviewed the corrections officer about what occurred. Thomas said the corrections officer who was attacked is expected to return to work at an unspecified time soon.

Trammell was originally arrested Feb. 13 on a felony charge of disrupting public services and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful restraint. He was accused of blocking someone from calling 911 with her cellphone and refusing to allow her to leave a bedroom. Trammell was being held at the Stark County Jail on a $25,000 cash/surety bond.

