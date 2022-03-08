Stark County kidnapper loses appeal, conviction affirmed

Christopher Dinger, 36, of Canton, represented himself at trial in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

CANTON - The 5th District Court of Appeals has affirmed the convictions of a Canton kidnapper who represented himself at trial.

Christopher W. Dinger, 36, of Canton, was found guilty by a Stark County jury in November 2020 on counts of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Taryn Heath sentenced Dinger to a prison term of eight to 12 years. He is scheduled to be released in 2028.

Dinger appealed, contending he was denied effective legel counsel and that the state failed to present sufficient evidence to convict him.

Dinger also claimed the trial court abused its discretion by failing to grant his trial continuance, when standby counsel moved to withdraw.

The court of appeals struck down his claims, affirming his conviction and Heath's sentence.

Here's what happened at Christopher Dinger's trial

After previously dismissing three defense attorneys, Dinger opted to represent himself at trial.

Heath assigned standby counsel in the event Dinger changed his mind.

At trial, Dinger was cross-examining the state's first witness when he asked standby counsel to takeover. The attorney asked to withdraw, a motion that was denied by the judge. She then requested a continuance, which was also denied, court records show.

Heath went into recess for 90 minutes to let Dinger and the attorney confer.

Upon their return, Dinger told the court he wished to continue representing himself.

Multiple police officers testified at trial, regarding witness statements and the discovery of the victim inside Dinger's apartment.

Christopher W. Dinger

Who did Dinger kidnap?

According to police reports, Dinger kidnapped a woman with whom he'd been in a relationship with. The woman, who is now 32, told police she didn't want to be with Dinger, and he wouldn't leave her alone.

Court records show Dinger and the woman were in a "turbulent romantic relationship," and that on June 16, 2020, Dinger forcefully removed the woman from a friend's home by covering her with a blanket, throwing her over his shoulder and taking off with her in his black Chevy Camaro.

There were multiple witnesses to the kidnapping, who provided information to Canton police.

Detectives attempted to ping both the victim's and Dinger's phones to located them, but the phones were turned off.

On June 18, while searching for Dinger's vehicle, it was spotted outside of his apartment located in the 600 block of Alan Page Drive SE.

Using a battering ram, Canton Police knocked down Dinger's door and arrested him.

