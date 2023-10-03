Stark County man arrested after teen shot with arrow in Carroll County

A 20-year-old Massillon man has been charged with felonious assault, accused of intentionally shooting an arrow into the chest of a 17-year-old on Saturday evening in Carroll County.

The incident was reported at 6:40 p.m. in the 4100 block of King Road, located just south of Lake Mohawk in Harrison Township.

The woman who called 911 to request an ambulance said the victim and the suspect had been shooting arrows. While on the phone with the caller, the dispatcher told the woman to keep applying pressure to the wound and keep the teen awake. The caller said the teen was breathing with difficulty.

"It's bad," she told the dispatcher.

On a recording of the 911 call, the injured boy can be heard moaning and making muffled responses to questions the dispatcher had asked of the caller, who knew the boy.

More: New Carroll County Sheriff Calvin Graham gets early start on career goal

In an affidavit filed in Carroll County Municipal Court to obtain an arrest warrant, Carroll County sheriff's deputy Erik Licht wrote that the defendant was in a physical altercation with the victim, his friend, when he was shot with an arrow. The victim said the defendant "went nuts," according to the deputy's statement. He wrote that emergency medical technicians said the victim told them his friend wounded him, and the injuries were not accidental.

According to the affidavit, another witness, the suspect's father, said he had seen the defendant and the victim rolling on the ground with a knife between them.

"The witness said both the defendant and the victim had possession of the knife at various times," Licht wrote.

The deputy reported taking two knives, two compound bows and several arrows from the scene.

The 20-year-old is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in Carroll County Municipal Court on Wednesday, when a judge would decide whether to send the felony case to Carroll County Common Pleas Court.

Carroll County Municipal Judge Gary L. Willen set his bond at $250,000 cash or surety at an initial court appearance Monday, according to Carroll County Prosecutor Steven D. Barnett.

The condition of the victim was not known on Tuesday. His name was not released by authorities.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com.

On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Teen, 17, shot in chest with arrow Saturday in Carroll County