Stark County man gets prison terms for Canton stabbing, head-on vehicle crash

CANTON ‑ A 46-year-old Stark County man has been sentenced to two years in prison for stabbing a 46-year-old man in the ribs on Feb. 15 in the 500 block of Webster Avenue NE and additional time in prison for a head-on vehicle crash.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie R. Haupt sentenced Terry A. Leach on July 26, the same day he pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault.

Leach originally faced charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. The felony case was bound over to the grand jury, which indicted Leach for felonious assault. That charge was reduced to attempted felonious assault in a plea agreement reached by defense attorney Jacob Will and Assistant Stark County Prosecutor Richard Nicodemo.

The sentencing range for the lesser offense is nine months to three years, compared to two to 12 years for felonious assault.

Haupt sentenced Leach in two other cases on the same day.

She ordered him to serve five to six-and-a-half years in prison for charges related to an Oct. 29 crash in which he drove a car head-on into another vehicle, then left the scene knowing that two people in his car and two people in the other car were seriously injured.

In the hit-skip case, Leach pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular assault, two counts of failure to stop after an accident, and a single count of violation of lanes of travel on roadways.

At the same time, the judge revoked his probation for January 2022 convictions for felonious assault, harassment with a bodily substance, and criminal damaging or endangering. She ordered Leach to serve three years in prison, which could be extended to four-and-a-half years depending on his behavior.

The sentences for the vehicular assault and 2022 felonious assault conviction are to be served concurrently.

Leach lived in Sandy Township when he was arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Terry A. Leach gets prison for Canton stabbing, head-on crash