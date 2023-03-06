Stark County man John Douglas Wright gets prison for taking part in 2021 U.S. Capitol riot

A Stark County man learned Monday he must spend 49 months in federal prison for his role in breeching the U.S. Capitol.

John Douglas Wright was sentenced in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia., more than two years after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Wright, a Plain Township resident, must report June 16 to begin serving his sentence.

He apologized during Monday's court hearing. "I was there and am responsible," he said.

His attorney, Noah Munyer, expressed disappointment in the prison term.

"We respect the judge's sentence, although we are disappointed with the severity," he said.

Doug Wright's path to the Capitol in 2021

Wright was arrested in May 2021. He was among more than 700 people charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Thousands of people descended that day to protest the congressional certification of the Electoral College votes confirming Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president.

According to federal court records, Wright was arrested at his Stark County home and indicted on multiple charges, including civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

In August, the Plain Township resident pleaded guilty to a single federal charge of obstruction of an official proceeding for his role in the insurrection of Jan. 6. Federal prosecutors dismissed the remaining eight counts.

Wright faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Wright details what happened on Jan. 6, 2021

During his plea hearing in August via teleconference, Wright told the court he used two buses he owns (charging 100 people $50 each) to travel to Washington to the "Steal the Vote" rally just outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

He and the group walked to the east side of the Capitol to the barricade line guarded by U.S. Capitol Police and of interfering with the certification of the Electoral College votes.

Wright said after pushing at the barricades, he pulled back, and opened a foldable chair so he could sit down. Wright said he needed to catch his breath because the group didn't immediately succeed.

Wright implied the barricades were breached while he was seated and catching his breath.

After the barricades went down, Wright admitted to joining the crowd and making his way inside. He said he smoked a cigarette in the rotunda and used social media before, during and after the confrontation.

A tip submitted to the FBI contained an attachment of a Facebook Live video, captioned "Doug Wright was Live." The video was from inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, with an individual shouting, "Yeah, this is what the inside looks like. We are in our house."

According to federal prosecutors, his statements on social media included: "Set on nice bench in rotunda and had a smoke," "Yesterday was a practice run," and "I think we need to make more home visits."

Wright acknowledged that windows were broken and members of law enforcement were assaulted but denied taking part in those aspects.

