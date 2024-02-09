Stark County McDonald's restaurants' sales to help diaper bank

CANTON – From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, participating TomTreyco McDonald's restaurants will donate 25% of all digital sales and 10% of traditional sales to Heart of Ohio Diaper Bank.

Orders may be made on McDonald’s app for dine-in, curbside pickup, delivery, drive-thru or pickup.

Heart of Ohio Diaper Bank, a member of the National Diaper Bank Network, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It provides emergency diaper support as well as wipes, period products and other essentials to families experiencing diaper need through 25 community distribution partners including food banks, health departments, social service agencies, and faith-based organizations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Wayne, Medina, Summit, and Harrison counties.

Those not able to participate in the fundraiser can donate at https://www.heartofohiodiaperbank.org/get-involved or through the diaper bank’s Amazon Wish List: https://a.co/94Rxotd.

The following Stark County McDonald's restaurants are participating in the fundraiser:

Canal Fulton: 2151 Locust St.

Canton: 3101 Cleveland Ave. NW; 3700 Harmont Ave. NE; 3251 Mahoning Road NE; 2331 Faircrest St. SW

Canton Township: 3713 17th St. SW; 3109 Cleveland Ave. SW

East Canton: 4025 Lincoln St.

Hartville: 868 W. Maple St.

Jackson Township: 4643 Belden Village St. NW; 6855 Sunset Strip Ave. NW; 5554 Wales Ave. NW; 3439 Whipple Ave. NW

Minerva: 601 E. Lincoln Way

North Canton: 1407 N. Main St.

Plain Township: 6302 Market Ave. N

This article originally appeared on The Repository: McDonald's restaurants' sales to help Heart of Ohio Diaper Bank