Stark County NAACP offers advice on recognizing gerrymandering

The Stark County chapter of the NAACP appreciates the opportunity to address Black History Month.

The NAACP was created on the centennial of President Lincoln's birthday, Feb. 9, 1909, by Black and white activists. It also coincided with the week of the birth of Frederick Douglass.

Its purpose was and remains to achieve equity in human, political and civil rights and to enhance education and economic security, among other important aspects of life.

Black History Month was officially federally recognized by President Gerald Ford nearly 50 years ago, after having begun as Negro History Week in 1926.

Local NAACP President Hector McDaniel and the membership honor the history. More importantly, they have been working to help "build a better community" by forging and maintaining constructive relationships with local governments, schools and universities, numerous nonprofits, charities, and the business sector.

They actively engage in community forums promoting health, jobs, cultural fairs and educational outreach designed to reduce violence of all kinds.

The NAACP considers it essential to engage and mobilize all voters to foster its ongoing goals of fairness, due process and equality in the three branches of government. A crucial issue is that of achieving fairer voting districts for the Ohio House and Senate, and our federal Congress members. Our most recent former chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court led the majority rejection of the last three attempted voting districts as being badly drawn and unconstitutional gerrymandering.

Gerrymandering involves the attempt to draw electoral districts that deny members of a political party or racial group fair representation in electoral districts.

The U.S. Supreme Court recognizes two types of gerrymandering — political and racial. The court considers political gerrymandering to be a “political question,” which it will not address. The issue must be decided by a different branch of government. In political gerrymandering, the issue is left to the individual states.

Gerrymandering can be accomplished by either packing or cracking. Packing refers to a district that places most members of a racial or political group in one district. Cracking refers to taking members of a party or racial group from one district and placing them in several different districts. In that way, the voters become a minority spread throughout several districts.

When fighting gerrymandering, the aggrieved voter must have standing to bring the case.

In political gerrymandering, the voter can only assert that his or her rights were violated, and not the rights of other voters.

In racial gerrymandering, the voter must show the state acted with the express intent to deny members of a racial group equal voting rights The voter has to show intentional racial discrimination by meeting the following: First, the voter must show the racial group is sufficiently large and geographically compact to be a majority in a reasonably configured district. Second, the voter must show the group is politically cohesive. Third, the voter must show the majority vote as a bloc to deny minority rights. Fourth, the voter must show under the totality of the circumstances (looking at all the facts) that the political process is not equally open to minority voters.

The Stark County NAACP encourages all voters to understand the impact of each and every vote they cast and join us in exercising our collective voices for equity, equality and justice.

Laurence Bove is a retired provost and philosophy professor at Walsh University. J. Dean Carro is a retired University of Akron law professor. Joe Martuccio is a retired Canton city law director.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County NAACP chapter focuses on gerrymandering