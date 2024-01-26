Stark County property taxes coming due. Here's what you need to know about paying

Remember to pay your real estate tax bill no later than Feb. 21.

Don't forget! Real estate taxes for the first half of 2023 are due Feb. 21.

Property owners in Stark County should use the return envelope provided with their property tax bill and include the bottom portion of their tax bill along with the check or money order made payable to the Stark County treasurer. They should also write the parcel number/s on their check to make sure they get credit.

Mailed payments must be postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service on or before Feb. 21. Payments postmarked after Feb. 21 will be charged a 10% penalty. Additional interest is charged Aug. 1 and Dec. 1 on certified unpaid balances.

First half mobile manufactured home taxes are due March 1.

How can I pay my tax bill in Stark County?

There are several ways to pay:

By U.S. mail: Send your bill stub and check or money order with your parcel number/s written on it to the Stark County Treasurer, P.O. Box 24815, Canton, Ohio 44701-4815 before the due date. If after the due date, send your bill to the Stark County Treasurer, 110 Central Plaza South, Suite 250, Canton, Ohio 44702-1410

At the treasurer's office: Pay in person at the office located on the second floor of the Stark County Office Building, 110 Central Plaza South, Suite 250, Canton.

At the drop box: Deposit your payment in the drop box located in the lobby of the Stark County Office Building. The lobby is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The building is closed on national holidays.

By phone with credit card: Call 877-690-3729 and use jurisdiction code 4518. Each parcel must be paid for as a separate transaction to avoid confusion. You will be charged a convenience fee. The treasurer's office encourages people to write down their confirmation number for your records.

Online using a credit card: Visit the treasurer's website to pay taxes online. You will be charged a convenience fee. Payments are time-stamped to ensure they come on time.

Online bill pay: Use your bank online to pay online. Contact your bank to schedule payment. It should be made payable to the Stark County treasurer and sent to 110 Central Plaza South, Suite 250, Canton OH 44702. Use your parcel number as your account number. Each parcel should be paid as a separate transaction.

Monthly prepayment program: Sign up for the monthly prepayment program to pay your taxes in installments instead of a lump sum twice a year. Half year taxes are divided into five installments and automatically withdrawn from your checking or savings account. To sign up, contact Rick Reigle at 330-451-7814 Ext. 7824 or rlreigle@starkcountyohio.gov.

Semiannual automatic withdrawal: Sign up for this program to allow the treasurer's office to withdraw your property tax payment from your checking or savings account in February and July. To sign up, contact Richard Willaman at 330-451-7814 Ext. 7819 or rcwillaman@starkcountyohio.gov.

At a kiosk location: Alliance BMV/Title Office at 513 E. Main St., Alliance; North Canton BMV/Title Office at 3179 Whitewood St., NW, North Canton; or Massillon AAA/Title Office at 1972 Wales Road NE, Massillon.

Who should I call to ask questions?

If you have questions, you can call:

Real estate tax payments: 330-451-7814

Agriculture: 330-451-7294

Homestead: 330-451-7323

Property values: 330-451-7085

Tax liens: 330-451-7814 ext. 7493

Prepayments: 330-451-7814 ext. 7824

Delinquent contracts: 330-451-7814 ext. 7821 or ext. 7823

Manufactured home taxes: 330-451-7814 ext. 7819

Reach Grace at 330-580-8364 or gspringer@gannett.com. Follow her on X @GraceSpringer16.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: When are Stark County 2024 property tax bills due?