Stark County prosecutor to announce grand jury decision over James Williams fatal shooting

CANTON – A Stark County grand jury has reached a decision as to whether a Canton police officer will face criminal charges in the New Year's Day fatal shooting of James Williams.

The grand jury spent two days hearing evidence presented by Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone.

The Stark County Prosecutor's Office said it will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. this afternoon at the Stark County Office Building located at 110 Central Plaza S., Canton, 44702, on the second floor, Hearing Room 210.

The press conference is media only. It is not open to the public.

Photos of the family of James Williams, 46, who had been shooting celebratory gunfire into the air to ring in 2022 was shot to death by a Canton Police officer firing through the family's enclosed wooden security fence. Monday, January 3, 2021.

What happened to James Williams?

Williams, 46, of Canton was shot by police officer Robert Huber on New Year's Day while the officer was investigating a report of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 10th Street SW.

Williams was home, firing an AR-15 skyward from behind his partially fenced patio just as Huber was patrolling the area on foot. Huber was standing near the rapid gunfire when he fired and shot through the fence at Williams, killing him.

Family members say Williams was ringing in the new year by firing a gun into the air.

Canton police officer Robert Huber said he believes his conduct 'was objectively reasonable'

Huber, through a federal court filing, stated his conduct was objectively reasonable, based on probable cause, and/or "in self-defense of a lethal threat" as he observed Williams firing a high-powered rifle.

The incident was investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, as requested by the Canton Police Department.

The results of the BCI review were sent to the Stark County Prosecutor's Office, which reviewed the files and began presenting the case to the grand jury last week.

James Williams family seeks justice through federal lawsuit

The shooting prompted protests and calls for more transparency from the city. The Williams family also has filed a civil lawsuit in federal court.

Marquetta Williams, James Williams' wife, filed the federal complaint in March through the law firm Blakemore, Meeker and Bowler in Akron.

In their legal responses previously filed, the city and Huber deny allegations of wrongful death, using excessive force or deliberating interfering with James Williams' medical needs after he was shot. The city and the officer also denied any claims of reckless or negligent infliction of emotional distress suffered by his three children and their mother.

Huber, who has returned to work, has not commented publicly on the shooting.

