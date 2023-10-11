Stark County prosecutor drops case tied to overdose death

CANTON ‒ The Stark County Prosecutor's Office has opted not to prosecute a city man who had been charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of supplying a fatal dose of drugs.

Kristopher J.D. Carter had been scheduled to go to trial on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Stark County Prosecutor Kyle L. Stone said the decision was made after his office received new information in the case that warranted further investigation.

"Given certain time constraints we are to abide by, we dismissed solely for the purpose to investigate," spokeswoman Christian A. Turner wrote in an email.

Carter, 28, had been accused of causing the death of a 34-year-old Navarre woman by providing her with a fatal dose of fentanyl on July 24, 2022.

He had also been charged with corrupting another with drugs and fentanyl trafficking. Those charges were dropped along with the involuntary manslaughter charge.

Carter had pleaded not guilty to all the charges while awaiting trial in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

