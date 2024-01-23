Stark County road conditions: Pavement is wet, no icy problems reported

The Ohio Department of Transportation camera at Whipple and Interstate 77 showed traffic moving Tuesday morning. Authorities reported that roads were wet but not icy.

With air temperatures hovering just above freezing, roads were wet in Stark County for today's morning commute.

The freezing rain that had been predicted to start at midnight Tuesday did not cause significant problems overnight, said Stark County Engineer's Office spokesman Dustin Brown.

"We've had crews out since midnight, checking roads, putting some salt down," he said. "Luckily, the temperatures are supposed to get warmer in the next few days, so we'll keep an eye on them. But so far, so good.

"If you see the temperature's right around freezing, it's always better to be cautious. If it starts to slip a little bit, slow down, give yourself some space from the cars around you and everybody will stay safe."

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that roads were wet in Stark County, with possible slick spots on ramps and bridges.

The temperature was 33 degrees at 7:30 a.m. at the Akron-Canton Airport.

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 office, which covers Stark and Summit counties, reported there were no traffic delays, high-priority incidents or closed roads in the region.

A National Weather Service winter weather advisory remained in place until noon today, with a warning about the possibility of freezing rain causing ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch.

The National Weather Service forecast for the Canton area called for freezing rain before 9 a.m., followed by rain or freezing rain between 9 and 10 a.m., and rain after 10 a.m. The forecast high for today is 39 degrees, with a low around 37 degrees tonight.

Wednesday's forecast calls for a high of 49 and a low round 47 with rain. Patchy fog is expected before 1 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton road conditions: Pavement is wet, but no ice problems reported