Stark County road projects to affect traffic in Canton, Plain and Lake townships

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Stark County the week of July 17. All outlined work is weather permitting.

Route 30 and state Route 43 resurfacing and pavement repairs, Canton

Beginning at 4 a.m. July 15, state Route 43 southbound at U.S. Route 30 will be closed until 5 a.m. July 17. The detour will be Route 30 westbound to 11th Street to Cherry Street to Route 30 eastbound to state Route 43.Route 30 at state Route 43 has various lane restrictions. Estimated completion is mid-July.

State Route 43, Mount Pleasant Street and Market Avenue intersection improvements, Lake and Plain townships

Beginning July 17, Market Avenue between Mount Pleasant Street and state Route 43 will be closed though mid-August. The detour will be state Route 43 to State Street to Market Avenue.

State Route 241 culvert replacement, Tuscarawas Township

State Route 241 at state Route 93 is now open.

For a complete list of active construction projects in Stark County, visit https://tinyurl.com/2ay8kdxd.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County road projects to affect traffic