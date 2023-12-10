Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region

Mark Villono, outreach services manager at Massillon Public Library, sits in Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, on drums for Jam Night at the library.

Free candlelight tours of the Saxton-McKinley House

CANTON – National Park Service rangers for the National First Ladies Library and Museum will lead free candlelight tours of the Saxton-McKinley House, 331 Market Ave. S, on Friday. Free tours begin at 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. but might last longer than 30 minutes depending on the group size and questions asked. Learn how the Saxton and McKinley families celebrated Christmas in the Saxton House over many years.

The story of the Saxton and McKinley families involves difficult topics, such as illness and death; tour participants should be at least 12 years old. Each tour is limited to 12 people, and reservations are required. For more information and registration, visit firstladies.org/programs.

The National First Ladies Library and Museum’s new temporary exhibit of framed White House Christmas cards will be on display throughout the holidays. It is part of an extensive collection donated by Jim Conzelman, former staff assistant to President Gerald Ford. The cards, many of which are signed, include those sent by the Eisenhower, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Clinton, Bush, Obama and Trump administrations.

Free holiday meditative experience Dec. 17

CANTON – Merging Hearts Spiritual Center will have a special holiday Sound Nap “Christmas Cocoon” featuring soothing, meditative Christmas music from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17. The event featuring vibraphone, Celtic harp and drums will be free to the public at Yoga Central, 4626 Cleveland Ave. NW. Audience members are invited to relax completely, enter a tranquil state and experience a sonic landscape of total beauty, giving a time of peace during the hectic holiday season, according to a news release.

Santa to visit DeHoff library branch

CANTON – The Stark County District Library DeHoff Memorial Branch, 216 Hartford Ave. SE, will offer "Winter Wonderland-A Holiday Adventure" from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 19. Journey through family-friendly, winter holiday-themed activities highlighting such events as Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and winter solstice. Complete your punch card, meet Santa Claus and enjoy a hot chocolate bar. For more information, call 330-452-9014 or email dehoff@starklibrary.org. To register, visit the shortened link tinyurl.com/4h2ntyd6.

Community Christmas Party is Saturday

CANTON – Southeast Community Partners will hold a Community Christmas Party from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Edward Peel Coleman Center, 1400 Sherrick Road SE, featuring food and a visit from Santa.

'Voices from Southeast Canton' presentation Monday

CANTON − The Malone University History Department will present "Voices from Southeast Canton-A Historical Look" from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Greater Stark County Urban League, 1400 Sherrick Road SE. Malone history students will explain what they learned through video selections from oral histories and themes from their research.

Wreaths Across America ceremony is Saturday; volunteers needed

CANTON – The Canton Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and Wreaths Across America invites the public to attend the wreath-laying ceremony at noon Saturday for all veterans laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery, 4144 Cleveland Ave., part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

Volunteers are needed that day to place Christmas wreaths on the graves of veterans following the ceremony. After the ceremony, coffee, hot chocolate and doughnuts will be provided. For more information, or to donate or volunteer, email the Canton Chapter DAR at DARcantonWAA@gmail.com.

Drive-through light display at Portage Lakes Career Center

GREEN – The annual Festival of Lights Holiday Challenge at Portage Lakes Career Center, 4401 Shriver Road, continues through Dec. 21. The staff and students have designed large-scale holiday displays representing their programs, and the exhibits will glow throughout campus from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly for public drive-through viewing.

A special Family Fun Night will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14 with costumed characters, carolers, a visit from Santa, and festive stops on campus to get hot cocoa, Christmas cookies, Reindeer Food and drop letters to Santa. If you have questions about the Festival of Lights, call 330-896-8200 or visit Portage Lakes Career Center on Facebook.

OPERS retirees luncheon is Tuesday

JACKSON TWP. – Retirees who receive pensions from Ohio Public Employee Retirement System and live in Stark County will meet at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for a luncheon at La Pizzaria Restaurant, 3696 Dressler Road NW. The cost is $15 per person, and reservations are required. Retirees will be entertained by the Canton McKinley High School choir.

The event is sponsored by Chapter 20 of PERI (Public Employee Retirees Inc.), seniors who have retired from city, county, township and state jobs. Reservations can be made at hrubin@neo.rr.com. Lunch choices are parmesan chicken, scrod, or eggplant parmesan.

Christmas Truce Ball is Saturday

JACKSON TWP. – The 5th Ranger BTN, Co. B/Venture Crew 1944, a Boy Scout military history group sponsored by the MAPS Air Museum is hosting the fourth annual Christmas Truce Ball from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at La Pizzeria Restaurant & Banquet Hall (Piazza Room), 3656 Dressler Road NW. This gala event will include dinner, 1940s big band music, dancing, door prizes, and cash bar. Music and entertainment will be by the Moonlight Serenaders Big Band, a local 23-piece big band playing World War II tunes.

Wear your WWII Class A uniform, 1940s era outfit, contemporary military uniform, or business formal attire. Visit www.worldwar2reenactors.com or email jim@worldwar2reenactors.com for more information.

Escape Room, Santa visit at library this week

MAGNOLIA – Stark County District Library Sandy Valley Branch, 9754 Cleveland Ave. SE, will offer a Holiday Escape Room from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Families are invited to join, but young children must be accompanied by adults. Call the branch for a time slot at 330-866-3366.

Stories with Santa will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Santa Claus will visit with children for photo opportunities. Register for the event at the shortened link, tinyurl.com/527u8nun.

Mary Jane Corwin, left, and Paula Moore-Ramano sing Linda Ronstadt's "When Will I be Loved" on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Jam Night at Massillon Public Library.

Yoga, ceramics sessions at Massillon Museum

MASSILLON – Certified yoga instructors lead relaxing, beginner-friendly sessions at 12:30 p.m. Fridays at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Bring your own mat. Lunchtime Yoga is $6 per class or $15 for a three-class bundle. To register, call 330-833-4061, ext. 104 or stop by the museum. You may also register upon arrival. Those interested in virtual yoga can visit Massillon Museum's virtual yoga playlist at http://www.massillonmuseum.org/virtualyoga.

Casual Clay will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday. Children and adults of all ages are invited to make clay masterpieces in the Ceramics Studio. The cost for Massillon Museum members is $20; nonmembers $25. For more information or to register, www.massillonmuseum.org.

Santa at Massillon library Tuesday, holiday concert Saturday

MASSILLON – Santa Claus will visit the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Duncan Room. Visitors are welcome to take photos with him. For more information, call the library at 330-832-9831.

Janice Liu will present a holiday erhu performance from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Main Library auditorium. The erhu is a Chinese two-stringed bowed musical instrument, more specifically a spike fiddle, and is sometimes known in the Western world as the Chinese violin or a Chinese two-stringed fiddle. Liu has been playing the erhu since she was 7 years old and has performed at many cultural events in and around the Cleveland area. To register, visit www.massillonlibrary.org/.

John Willis sings The Doors' "Riders on the Storm" on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, during a Jam Night at the Massillon Public Library.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region