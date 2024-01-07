Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region

Children play during a noon balloon drop at the Massillon Public Library rotunda during the library's special Noon Year's Eve Party.

Court of Appeals elects presiding and administrative judges

CANTON – Ohio Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge Patricia A. Delaney was elected presiding judge by the other members of the court, effective Jan. 1.

She has served on the Fifth District Court of Appeals since February 2007. Prior to joining this court, she served as an Ohio assistant attorney general in the environmental section, staff attorney for Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Beverly Pfeiffer and was in private practice at the Columbus law firm of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease.

Prior to joining the bench, she was a Columbus assistant city attorney for nine years, practicing in civil litigation in both state and federal courts. She has served by assignment on the Ohio Supreme Court on numerous occasions. She received undergraduate (1987) and law (1990) degrees from the University of Toledo. She and her husband have four grown children and seven grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Judge Andrew J. King was elected administrative judge. He was elected to the Court of Appeals in November 2022. Prior to his election, he served as an attorney for Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Attorney General Dave Yost and the Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District.

He spent over five years as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Delaware County, and prior to that, he served as an assistant public defender for the Ohio Public Defender. He is a graduate of The Ohio State University and received his law degree, summa cum laude, from Capital University Law School. He is married and has two children.

The Fifth District comprises 15 counties: Ashland, Coshocton, Delaware, Fairfield, Guernsey, Holmes, Knox, Licking, Morgan, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Richland, Stark and Tuscarawas.

Abortion-loss support group for men meets Wednesday

CANTON – Arrows group, abortion-loss support for men, will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The informal, drop-in group meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. For the meeting location and more information, call or text 330-834-8224. The support group is designed for men and will be led by men.

Fundraiser luncheon is Feb. 10

JACKSON TWP. – The Women's Ministry Committee of Church of the Lakes will host a "We Love Children" fundraiser luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Church of the Lakes Activity Center, 5944 Fulton Drive NW.

All proceeds will benefit Hope Bridge Ministry, a nonprofit that helps foster children and their families with a variety of special programs. Guest speakers will be Nicole Bowman, director of foster programming for Hope Bridge, and Lisa Robertson, executive director for Hope Bridge.

The luncheon will feature live music, a catered lunch, door prizes, an inspirational program, a silent auction and more. One of the silent auction items will be a one-week stay at a resort in the mountains of North Carolina in August. Tickets are $25 per person and are available at the church office.

Massillon Public Library volunteer Melody Anderson helps Makenzie Ohman, 8, make a "firework ring" at the Massillon Public Library's Noon Year's Eve Party.

Learn about Social Security

PLAIN TWP. – The Stark County District Library Plain Community branch, 1803 Schneider St. NE will host the program “Social Security: Your Questions Answered,” presented by Edward Jones financial advisor Kenneth Griffin, from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information and to register, call 330-494-3399, email plain@starklibrary.org or visit http://tinyurl.com/53vpn5ht.

Indoor farmers market at church Jan. 14

PLAIN TWP. – St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church, 4600 Fulton Drive NW, will host an indoor farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan 14.

Featured products include breads, candy, cheese, goat milk, rolls, honey, apples and apple butter, bee products, beef products, wooden toys, essential oils, home grown popcorn, cupcakes, chipotle seasoning, soups, cookies, homegrown plants, candles, and micro greens. The Aultman Hospital WOW van will be on site with tips for a healthy new year.

The café will serve homemade vegetable soup, which also is sold by the quart to take home. The church is fully handicap accessible and has ample parking. For more information, call the church at 330-492-4591.

Jennifer Mayer takes a photo of her granddaughter Mary Feaser, 8, left, and friend Addison Knight, 4, at the Massillon Public Library's Noon Year's Eve Party.

