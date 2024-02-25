Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region

Siblings Zaphyra Jordan, 5, Flynn Jackson, 7 and Esther Jordan, 3, of Robertsville, participate in "Go Big! WPA Mural Artist Celebration" part of School's Out Free Mondays event at the Canton Museum of Art.

CANTON − Multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning singer Michael W. Smith will bring his Forever Tour to the Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $24.50, $34.50, $44.50, $58.50 and $84.50 (VIP). For tickets or more information, visit cantonpalacetheatre.org.

State Conference of Women in The NAACP to host workshop

CANTON − In conjunction with National Women's History Month, the State Conference of Women in The NAACP (WIN) will host a workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 9 at the Southeast Community Center, 1400 Sherrick Road SE.

The workshop is a collaboration of community partners, donors and community participants, and will address various health and safety issues, disaster survival skills, and what to do if faced with danger.

Presenters will include representatives from the American Red Cross, Canton Fire Department, Stark Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Services, Child Protective Services, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Canton Parks & Recreation, and the AultCare Wellness WOW Van. There also will be information booths and an opportunity for questions and answers.

Lunch will be provided. Workshop presenters are asked to donate $5 or five nonperishable food items to benefit the Foodbank. Admission is $10 or a $5 donation with five nonperishable food items. Reservations are required. Call 812-207-0294 or email csntonmoniquec@gmail.com.

McKinley Museum’s Discover World reopens Ecology Island

CANTON − The McKinley Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, has reopened Ecology Island in Discover World. Visitors can see parakeets, rabbits and nocturnal sugar gliders. The observation beehive will be covered during cold days.

More new animal ambassadors are coming to live in Discover World soon, the museum said.

Bands to play March 3, 10 at American Legion

CANTON − Canton Country Music has scheduled Hot Cargo Band for March 3 and Classic Rewind Band for March 10 at the American Legion, 1633 Cleveland Ave. NW. Doors open at 1:15 p.m. and music is from 2 to 5 p.m. Admission is $3 at the door. A lottery tree, 50/50 drawing and food will be available. No alcohol or outside food permitted.

Kaylee Laubacher, 10, of Canton, creates a masterpiece with paint during "Go Big! WPA Mural Artist Celebration" part of School's Out Free Mondays event at the Canton Museum of Art.

Ohio trooper of the year is from Canton post

JACKSON TWP. − Evan M. Hill of the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Canton post has been named trooper of the year for 2023.

He was selected by his peers from nine district troopers of the year across the state for his efforts and dedication to the patrol’s mission of service with a purpose. Hill became a drug recognition expert in 2019 and shares his knowledge with his fellow troopers.

Hill initiated 16 felony criminal arrest case investigations and seized seven illegal weapons. He also recovered six stolen vehicles valued at $133,000. Throughout the year, he made 142 OVI arrests and investigated 43 crashes. He had 99 safety belt and 17 distracted driving enforcements.

Hill volunteers for community details such as Can the Cruiser, Ronald McDonald basketball charity events and donates his time teaching Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He became a member of the 160th Academy Class in April 2016. He earned his commission in September 2016 and was assigned to the Canton post, 4710 Shuffel Road, where he has served his entire career. He has earned the ACE Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement two times and the Criminal Patrol Award four times.

Learn about becoming foster parent

JACKSON TWP. − The Stark County Division of Children Services will kick off a yearlong foster parent recruitment campaign from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ohio Roasting Co., 4870 Frank Ave. NW.

People interested in learning about the foster care process are encouraged to stop by to meet licensing specialists, ask questions, and enjoy a free cup of coffee. Registration is not required.

The goal of foster care is to provide for the physical, emotional, and social needs of a child until they can be reunited with their biological family or placed permanently with an adoptive family. The process to become a foster parent requires training and licensing through Stark County Job & Family Services and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Potential parents must be at least 18 years old, provide proof of income to meet the needs of the household, and successfully pass required background checks. To learn more about foster care and adoption in Stark County, call 330-451-8789 or visit StarkJFS.org.

Samuel Laubacher, 8, of Canton, works on a project during "Go Big! WPA Mural Artist Celebration" part of School's Out Free Mondays event at the Canton Museum of Art.

Stamp club sets annual show

JACKSON TWP. − The McKinley Stamp Club of Canton will hold its 93rd annual stamp show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3 at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Social Hall, 4667 Applegrove St. NW.

There will be 17 stamp dealers buying and selling postage stamps, postcards, covers and some stamp supplies. The facility is handicapped accessible. Food will be available. For more information, call 330-832-5992.

Players Guild Theatre to present 'Sweeney Todd’

JACKSON TWP. − The Players Guild Theatre, 6000 Frank Ave. NW, will present “Sweeney Todd” on Friday, Saturday and March 3, 8, 9 and 10.

Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $45. For tickets or more information, visit https://playersguildtheatre.com, call 330 244-3224 or email boxoffice@playersguildtheatre.com.

Benefit for GiGi's Playhouse Canton is March 23

JACKSON TWP. − Cleveland Keys Dueling Pianos’ "A Night with the Keys for GiGi's" benefit for GiGi's Playhouse Canton: Down Syndrome Achievement Centers will be March 23 at La Pizzaria, 3656 Dressler Road NW.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. This is the sixth consecutive year for the event, which includes live music, dinner and dessert, dancing, open bar, an online silent auction and raffles. Last year’s event was sold out.

Main floor sponsorships and balcony-level tickets are available for purchase through https://gigisplayhouse.org/canton/a-night-out/. The community can also participate virtually by bidding in the silent auction and raffles online.

GiGi's Playhouse Canton, 4061 Bradley Circle NW, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with Down syndrome and their families. The proceeds will benefit the various free therapeutic and educational programs that GiGi's Playhouse Canton offers. For more information, call 330-493-9114 or email canton@gigisplayhouse.org.

Butterfly program is March 3

LAKE TWP. − “A Peek Inside the Monarchy,” a butterfly presentation by Barbra Lewis, will be the Quail Hollow Herbal Society program at 2 p.m. March 3 at the Quail Hollow Manor House library, 13480 Congress Lake Ave. NE.

A short business meeting will follow the program. Meetings are free and open to the public. New members are welcome. For information, email QHHerbSociety@gmail.com. Reservations are not required but helpful for refreshment planning.

Tree and fish sale set

MASSILLON − Stark Soil & Water Conservation District is accepting orders for the annual tree sale and fish sale. Trees and fish are presale only. Print an order form by visiting starkswcd.org. Payment must accompany the order.

The tree order deadline is March 15. Tree orders will be available for pickup from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 12. The pickup location is the Stark office in the USDA Service Center, 2650 Richville Drive SE.

The fish order deadline is March 22. Fish must be picked up between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. April 2. Arrive within the designated time frame and bring plastic-lined containers partially filled with your pond water. The fish truck will be on Business Place, the street between the USDA Service Center and Anchor Baptist Church.

For more information about either sale, call the Stark office at 330-451-7645.

Library to host inclusion fair

NORTH CANTON − The North Canton Public Library, 185 N. Main St., will host its second annual inclusion fair from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The fair will feature interactive stations to help attendees gain a better understanding of the ways children and adults with disabilities use different tools to walk, talk, see and hear. For more information, call 330-499-4712.

Stark Parks’ seasonal job and internship fair is March 7

PERRY TWP. − Stark Parks will have a seasonal job and internship fair from 4:40 to 6:30 p.m. March 7 at the Exploration Gateway, 5712 12th St. NW. Attendees can learn more about available seasonal positions and internships.

Job roles include marina staff positions at Sippo Lake (Perry Township) and Walborn (Alliance) marinas, educational naturalist position, Wildlife Conservation Center opportunities and seasonal crew workers responsible for park maintenance and lawn care. Also, various internship positions and long-term volunteer opportunities are open for consideration. To see current job openings, visit Starkparks.applicantpro.com/jobs/.

Liam Flanders, 12, of North Canton helps to create a mural, part of "Go Big! WPA Mural Artist Celebration" during School's Out Free Mondays event at the Canton Museum of Art.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region