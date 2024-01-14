Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region

Lacy Hall, 17, from Manchester takes time for fitness at the Schalmo Family YMCA in Canal Fulton.

Mount Union to host Army War College members for panel

ALLIANCE − The University of Mount Union will once again host members of the U.S. Army War College for a panel open to the public at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Alumni Room of the Hoover-Price Campus Center.

Featured on the panel are: Col. Carina Kelley of the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery, Lt. Col. Luis Peral of the U.S. Army Reserve, Lt. Col. Will Phillips of the U.S. Army Infantry and Public Affairs, and Col. Kyle Takamura of the U.S. Air Force Cyber Operations.

Kelley’s focus is on the role of missile defense in national security and empowering women in the U.S. Army, while Peral led an organized crime and drug task force and specializes in the efforts to stop fentanyl trafficking. Phillips’ emphasis is on the importance of the National Guard and how legislation impacts military recruitment, and Takamura brings knowledge in information technology and how artificial intelligence will enhance the armed forces.

This free event is sponsored by Mount Union’s Department of Social Sciences. For questions, contact Michael Grossman, professor of international affairs and national security at Mount Union, at grossmo@mountunion.edu.

Marine biologist to speak Tuesday at the Palace

CANTON − Keiko Wilkins, a marine biologist and current Ph.D. student at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, will talk about her research at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N. Doors open at 5:30.

Wilkins’ research explores the effects of microplastics and their associated chemicals on coral reef health and resilience. In addition, Wilkins will talk about her career path and her passion about serving as a role model for underrepresented students, despite limited representation.

The free event is presented by the Stark County Educational Service Center, through a grant from the Herbert W. Hoover Foundation.

'Selma’ movie showing at DeHoff branch library

CANTON − The Stark County District Library's DeHoff branch, 216 Hartford Ave. SE, will show the movie “Selma” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of its Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day movie celebration.

“Selma” is a chronicle of King's campaign to secure equal voting rights via a march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965, forcing a famous statement by President Lyndon B. Johnson that ultimately led to the signing of the Voting Rights Act.

The movie’s rating is PG-13; attendees must be 13 or older unless accompanied by a guardian. Unlimited popcorn will be provided. Registration is required. Call 330-452-9014 or email dehoff@starklibrary.org. An optional movie guide will be provided. Following the movie, patrons may choose to join in a short discussion.

Kemp reappointed to Stark Veterans Services Commission

CANTON − The judges of the Stark County Court of Common Pleas have reappointed Frank N. Kemp Sr. to serve as the Vietnam Veterans of America representative on the Stark County Veterans Services Commission.

Each commission in Ohio consists of a board of five honorably discharged veterans. The main objective of the commission is to administer programs for their veterans in the county. Each member holds the position for five years. Kemp’s term begins Monday and ends Jan. 14, 2029.

Evan Dilley, 16, of Jackson lifts at Schalmo Family YMCA in Canal Fulton.

Applicants sought for Board of Library Trustees

CANTON − The Stark County Court of Common Pleas is seeking applicants to be considered for appointment to a term on the Board of Library Trustees of the Stark County District Library.

The court is responsible for appointing three members. The appointments are for seven-year terms. One of the positions will begin a new seven-year term on April 28.

Those on the seven-member Board of Library Trustees serve without compensation, but they are reimbursed for expenses.

The board meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 5 p.m. in the main library or one of its branches.

To be considered, submit a cover letter stating the reasons for your interest in the position, along with a resume that includes your address and information regarding relevant experience and background, to Dwaine R. Hemphill, court administrator, Suite 400, 115 Central Plaza North, Canton, Ohio 44702 or drhemphill@starkcountyohio.gov. The deadline to submit this information is Feb. 2.

Canton Symphony concert Saturday

CANTON − The Canton Symphony will present the concert Celtic Celebrations, two symphonies inspired by the sights and sounds of Scotland, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Zimmermann Symphony Center at Umstattd Hall, 2331 17th St. NW.

Amy Beach’s history-making “Gaelic Symphony” was the first symphony composed by an American woman. The landscape of Scotland inspired several works by Mendelssohn, most notably his Third Symphony, which bears the nickname “Scottish.” A pre-concert lecture will be at 6:30 p.m. in Foundation Hall.

Tickets are $10, $25, $37, $50. All tickets, excluding children and students, are subject to a $2 processing fee. Student tickets (18+ with ID) are free. Children 17 and younger are free. For more information or tickets, call the box office at 330-452-2094, email boxoffice@cantonsymphony.org, or visit https://cantonsymphony.org/celtic-celebrations/.

Madden to remain on Stark Public Defender Commission

CANTON − The judges of the Stark County Court of Common Pleas have renewed the appointment of attorney Jean A. Madden to serve on the Stark County Public Defender Commission.

The Stark County Public Defender Office provides legal representation to indigent adults and juveniles who face a substantial loss of liberty because of court actions taken against them. The commission meets regularly with the director to review policy, personnel and budget matters. There is no compensation for service. Madden will serve a four-year term.

Ballet at the Palace

CANTON − The Stabrova Youth Ballet Co. and Ohio Conservatory of Ballet will present “The Frozen Realm” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N. Admission is $22, $26 and $31, plus fees. All seats are reserved. For more information or tickets, visit cantonpalacetheatre.org.

Jeff Dempsey works with son Jake, 15, a Tuslaw freshman, on training at Schalmo Family YMCA in Canal Fulton.

‘70s tribute show Saturday

JACKSON TWP. − Spotlight Entertainment and Stardust Dinner Theatre will present a Super ‘70s Saturday Night, a ‘70s tribute musical revue show, on Saturday at La Pizzaria, 3656 Dressler Road NW.

The evening includes dinner and hits from ABBA, Blondie, KC & The Sunshine Band, Donna Summer, Barry Manilow and The Carpenters performed by area musicians. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Dinner will be bread, salad, Parmesan crusted chicken, penne pasta in marinara, roasted potatoes and dessert. There will be a cash bar. Seating is reserved, and reservations are required. The price for dinner and the show is $42.50.

VIP seating is available for an upcharge by calling 330-327-2087. All tickets purchased in the same transaction will be seated together at tables of eight or more. For more information and to buy tickets, visit http://tinyurl.com/yrc3p228.

Learn about online privacy

MASSILLON − The Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E, will present "Online Privacy 101" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium.

From social media to smartphones, your data is being tracked. Find out how you can protect your personal information and take back your privacy. Register by calling the library at 330-832-9831 or visiting https://massillonlibrary.libnet.info/event/9667780.

Author visits library Wednesday

MASSILLON − The Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E, will present New York Times best-selling author, Gregg Olsen discussing his new book, "The Amish Wife: Unraveling the Lies, Secrets, and Conspiracy That Let a Killer Go Free" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium.

Register for the event by calling the library at 330-832-9831 or visiting https://massillonlibrary.libnet.info/event/9670228.

Donate blood

The Red Cross will hold the following Stark County blood donation drives this week:

Lake Township: 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Grace United Church of Christ, 13275 Cleveland Ave. NW

Massillon: 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Knights of Columbus 554, 988 Cherry Road NW

Perry Township: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Richville United Church of Christ, 6125 Richville Drive SW

People who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Super Bowl. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Brayden Adreff, 18, spends time in the fitness room at Schalmo Family YMCA in Canal Fulton.

