Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region

Nancy Hawk of Brewster helps her granddaughter Ava Hawk, 11, of Massillon as she learns to skate at Wampler Park in Massillon.

Sheriff accepting applications for Citizens' Academy

CANTON – The Stark County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for the Citizens' Academy set to begin Feb. 20.

The Citizens’ Academy is a 12-week course, conducted every Tuesday. The program offers sessions designed to provide community members with a deeper understanding of the Sheriff’s Office functions. The course includes firearms safety training, crime lab and jail tours, K9 demonstrations, insights into the judicial system, and a closer look at community engagement efforts.

Most of these classes will be at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Training Center in Massillon. To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years old, have no felony convictions, consent to a background check, possess a valid Ohio driver's license, and reside or work in Stark County.

To apply online, visit www.sheriff.starkcountyohio.gov. Navigate to "Community Engagement” and then select "Citizens Academy” to access and download the application form. Completed printed applications can also be mailed or delivered to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 4500 Atlantic Blvd. NE, Canton, Ohio 44705 by Feb. 6.

For more information about the Citizens Academy, contact the director of community engagement at 330-430-3889.

STEM program at library branch Thursday

CANTON – The Stark County District Library’s DeHoff Memorial Branch will host the 45-minute program “Ignite Curiosity with STEM” at 3 and 5 p.m. Thursday for children and teens.

Participants will help solve problems using science, technology, engineering and math. Registration is required; call the library at 330-452-9014, email dehoff@starklibrary.org, or visit the shortened link http://tinyurl.com/bdhyc937.

Harlem Globetrotters coming to Canton Memorial Civic Center

CANTON – The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2024 World Tour to the Memorial Civic Center, 1101 Market Ave. N, at 7 p.m. Jan. 3. For more information, call the Civic Center at 330-489-3090. Buy tickets at ticketmaster.com.

ABCD elects new officers for 2024-25

CANTON – ABCD has elected the following people to its Board of Directors for 2024-25:

Chairman: Tomier Davenport, adult career and tech education at Canton City Schools, and pastor of True Light Christian Ministries.

Vice-Chairwoman: LaToya Dickens-Jones, certified registered nurse practitioner and adjunct faculty instructor at Aultman School of Nursing.

Secretary: Yvonne Parks, president of the Lelia Green Alliance of Black School Educators.

Treasurer: John Ramos, III, equipment sales manager at Wadsworth Solutions.

Will Dent serves as the president and CEO of the corporation.

ABCD is a nonprofit operating programs in community economic development, energy conservation, housing development and transportation. The group is involved in the Crystal Park Revitalization project which includes the former Rotunda Bank Branch to become the agency’s headquarters, and the O’Jay’s Plaza, which will include a vehicle storage and training center, and 24 units of elderly housing with commercial space housing the O’Jays Museum.

Astronomy program at library Jan. 3

CANTON – The Stark County District Library’s Main Branch, 715 Market Ave. N, will host the program “Guide to the Night Sky” at 11 a.m. Jan. 3. Gary Kader, director of the Burrell Memorial Observatory, will teach attendees how to read the language of the sky. Star maps will be provided for attendees.

Belden Village Bridal Show seeks local exhibitors

JACKSON TWP. – The 27th annual Belden Village Bridal Show will be held Jan. 20 and 21 inside the Belden Village Mall. The show will provide area couples with information on how to create their perfect wedding experience.

Brides and grooms can win prizes, play the Honeymoon Hunt, and sign up for the chance to be a contestant in the Price is Right Game Show and the Nearly Newlywed Game. Fashion shows each day feature bridal gowns, tuxedos and bridesmaid dresses.

The expo will include local vendors sharing wedding planning information including formal attire, photographers, rental services, bakeries, DJ services, reception venues, salon and spas, caterers, travel agencies, and beauty consultants.

Any local business interested in participating can call 234-347-0097 or email dayna@eventdaymarketing.com for more information.

Bailey Hoffner, 11, of Massillon uses the side wall to hold her up as she learns to skate at Wampler Park in Massillon.

Massillon library plans movie showing, Noon Year's Eve Party

MASSILLON – The Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E, will have a free showing of the movie “The Flash” at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Teen Lounge for teens in grades 7 through 12. Popcorn and beverages will be provided. No registration is required.

The library will have a Noon Year's Eve Party from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday in the main auditorium. Celebrate New Year's Eve early with stories, crafts and dancing, followed by a balloon drop over the rotunda at noon.

Stark County Fair attendees donate 7,700 pounds of food

The Stark County Fair, collecting 7,700 pounds of food, won second place in its region in the Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer, a statewide food drive contest sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st.

The fair was awarded $3,500, in addition to the $500 donation it received for participating.

Winners were determined by calculating the total weight of all donations at participating fairs throughout five regions in Ohio. Attendees at 64 county fairs raised more than 228,000 pounds of food to benefit more than 65 food banks.

