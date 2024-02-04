Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region

Dennis Klingensmith and his son Silas, 6, take a spin on a giant-sized Timken roller bearing at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum in Canton.

Go Red for Women luncheon is Feb. 15

AKRON − The Akron-Canton Go Red for Women Luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at House Three Thirty, 532 W. Market St.

Go Red for Women (GoRedforWomen.org) is the American Heart Association’s platform to increase women’s heart health awareness and help fund the fight against heart disease and stroke. WKYC’s Lindsay Buckingham will emcee the event, and heart transplant recipient Katherine Herrmann will speak. For more information, tickets and sponsorships for the event or to donate, visit https://new.event.gives/926443.

This Akron-Canton Go Red for Women Luncheon includes a program highlighting the impact the American Heart Association is making in the community, a vendor fair with free blood pressure screenings and hands-only CPR demonstrations, local survivors personally touched by heart disease and stroke, and the introduction of the 2024 Tri-County Woman of Impact and Teen of Impact nominees.

Alliance Symphony Orchestra sets concert

ALLIANCE – The Alliance Symphony Orchestra will perform at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Brush Performance Hall of the Giese Center for the Performing Arts, 67 W. Simpson St.

The concert will feature Maira Liliestedt, professor of piano at the University of Mount Union, performing Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2. The program will also include Dvorak’s Czech Suite, Op. 39, Roger Zahab’s Circular Dancing, and Hymn Tune Suite by Alan Purdum, a current member of the orchestra and alumnus of Mount Union’s music program. Eric Benjamin, a music faculty member at Mount Union, will conduct the orchestra.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors/veterans and free for all students. Student and child tickets must be ordered by phone or in person. Tickets are available at mountunion.edu/boxoffice or through the Mount Union Box Office, at 330-821-2565. Box office hours are from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday when classes are in session. The box office will also open for ticket sales one hour before the performance.

Taste chocolate at library

CANAL FULTON − The Canal Fulton Public Library, 154 Market St. E, will offer the program Chocolate Tasting for Adults from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The program will offer a variety of samples to try from area chocolatiers. Registration for this program is required as supplies are limited; call 330-854-4148 (option 3) to sign up.

Find out how to get driver’s license reinstated

CANTON − The Stark County Bar Association and Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths and Dougherty will hold a driver’s license reinstatement clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 17 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 425 Cleveland Ave. SW.

Find out what you need to do to have your driver’s license reinstated, whether you are eligible for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Reinstatement Fee Amnesty Initiative and how much BMV fees can be reduced, and how to arrange payment plans for court fees and fines.

Attendees do not need to bring anything to the clinic, no appointment is necessary, and everyone is welcome. For more information, call 330-497-0700 or email jbadalamenti@kwgd.com.

A visitor to the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum in Canton views a display in the McKinley Gallery.

Visit Aultman College

CANTON − Aultman College will hold Preview Day – an open house-style event for interested students – at 10 a.m. Saturday. The free event includes tours of college facilities and classrooms; the opportunity to meet with students, faculty and staff; and presentations about the various programs in nursing, radiography, social work, medical assisting and the health sciences, as well as College Credit Plus for high school students.

Reservations are required. To learn more and RSVP, visit www.aultmancollege.edu/open-house. Aultman College is next to Aultman Hospital at the corner of Dartmouth Avenue and Seventh Street SW.

'Maestro’ at the Palace this week

CANTON − The Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, will show the award-nominated film “Maestro” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 at the door. Doors open half an hour before showtime.

Stark County District Library celebrates Black History Month

CANTON − The Stark County District Library main library and branches will hold a variety of events celebrating Black History Month, including book discussions, movies, and programs on arts and crafts, science, music, movies and sports.

The following free movies will be shown at the main library, 715 Market Ave. N: “Till” (rated PG) on Tuesday; “Green Book” (rated PG) on Feb 13; “Amazing Grace” (rated G) on Feb 20. All movies begin at 5:45 p.m. Popcorn will be provided.

Author Geraldine Radcliffe will be at the DeHoff Memorial Branch from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday for insights on writing about "African Americans of Canton, Ohio.”

An expert from the MAPS Air Museum will be at the Jackson Community Branch, 7487 Fulton Drive NW, from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday to talk about the establishment of the Tuskegee Airmen (332nd Fighter Group).

To learn more about these and other Stark County District Library Black History Month programs and to register, visit starklibrary.org.

Massillon Museum photography exhibit focuses on Black families

MASSILLON − The Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E, will host the exhibition "The Art and History of the Black Family: Through the Eyes of the 21st-Century African American Child" today through March 17 in the Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery.

This exhibition provides a look at Black families through the daily experiences and photography of 11 African American children from middle schools in Stark, Summit, Portage and Medina counties. The artwork is the result of the award-winning Illuminate Digital Photography Project sponsored by the Kent Area Chapter of the Links in partnership with the Massillon Museum.

Awards will be presented for the best overall photograph, the best “capture the culture” photograph, and the most unique and innovative photograph. A reception for the artists will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. today, concurrent with the opening of the annual student art exhibition, “Celebration in Art,” in the main gallery. The afternoon is free and open to everyone.

Sharon Orce, a docent at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum in Canton gives a tour of the Heinrich Worschler pioneer house on display.

Learn about bats, astronomy, birds

Stark Parks will offer the following programs this week. For more information on any of Stark Parks’ programs and to register, visit StarkParks.com.

Date Night: Batty for You will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Learn about the importance of bats as you meet a bat ambassador in the clubhouse at Tam O’Shanter Park, 5055 Hills & Dales Road NW, Jackson Township. Then, build a bat box to take home. The price includes one bat box per couple. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase during the program. Attendees must be at least 21, and you must register both members of your party. The cost is $25 for in-county residents and $30 for out-of-county residents.

Navigating the Night Sky will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the E. Maple Street ballfields trailhead on the Hoover Trail, 1325 E. Maple St., North Canton. Learn about stars, planets, constellations, nebulae, and galaxies with The Wilderness Center Astronomy Club and practice using telescopes. Feel free to bring your equipment (telescopes, binoculars, cameras, etc.). The free program will be canceled if the sky is cloudy, or the forecast calls for inclement weather. Registration is required.

Adventure Kids: Great Backyard Birds will be offered in two age sessions Saturday at Sippo Lake Park-North, 5712 12th St. NW, Perry Township. Ages 3-5 will meet from 11 a.m. to noon, and ages 6 to 9 will gather from 1 to 2 p.m. The program is free, but registration is required.

Get information about solar eclipses

SUGAR CREEK TWP. − The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave. SW, will hold a Solar Eclipse 2024 Information Session from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday. On April 8, everyone in the continental U.S. will see a solar eclipse.

An astronomy education specialist will talk about where the path of totality is, why eclipses happen, and how to safely view this eclipse. The cost for the program is $4.

To learn more about solar eclipses and solar eclipse history, attend the planetarium show “Totality” from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday. The cost for the planetarium show is $6. Please arrive 10 minutes early.

Registration is required for either program; visit www.wildernesscenter.org or call 330-359-5235.

Donate blood this week

The American Red Cross has scheduled Stark County blood drives this week from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Stark State College Business & Entrepreneurial Center, 6200 Frank Ave. NW, Jackson Township; and from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at United Methodist Church, 13370 Cleveland Ave. NW, Lake Township.

Make an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767. As a thank-you, those who come to give during February will receive a $20 Amazon.com gift card by email. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Heart for details.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region