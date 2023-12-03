Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region

Mallory Evans, Jeff Evans and Diane Evans of Minerva take time to pick the best tree at Moore's Christmas Tree Farm in Hartville.

Pearl Harbor Day remembrance event is Thursday

CANTON − A Pearl Harbor Day remembrance event will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at American Legion Post 44, 1633 Cleveland Ave. NW.

Guest speaker will be Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei. Pearl Harbor veterans’ children will share their parents’ stories. Artifacts from that time will be on display to help tell the story. The public is invited to this free event.

Maier becomes president of Buckeye Sheriff's Association

CANTON − Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier was sworn in Nov. 14 as the 89th president of the Buckeye State Sheriff's Association. He has more than 40 years of law enforcement service.

The Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association promotes cooperation with peace officers throughout Ohio.

PBS Community Coffee Chat at Muggswigz

CANTON − PBS Western Reserve’s new initiative, "Community Coffee Chat, 50 Years Strong: Sip, Savor & Share," allows community members from the organization’s viewing area to voice their ideas about the future of PBS Western Reserve, their community's needs and the organization’s role in meeting them.

Stark County’s event will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at Muggswigz, 137 Walnut Ave. NE. It is free and open to the public. Jeffery Good, PBS Western Reserve interim president and CEO, will facilitate the chat.

Gracie Haglock, 7, and her father, Kyle Haglock of North Canton, chat about the adventure while picking a tree at Moore's Christmas Tree Farm in Hartville.

Stark Vintage Market is Saturday

CANTON − Stark Vintage Market will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Ave. NW.

The event will feature a variety of antiques, collectibles, and artisan and repurposed goods. For more information, visit https://www.starkvintagemarket.com/ or call 330-495-6354.

720 Market is Dec. 10

CANTON − 720 Market will be inside Canton Memorial Civic Center and Cultural Center for the Arts, 1101 Market Ave. N, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 with more than 120 local makers, bakers, brewers and growers, plus food trucks and music.

For more information, visit https://www.eventsby720.com/.

5K at Hall of Fame Village on Saturday

CANTON − The Spirit of the Season 5K will be at noon Saturday to kick off the Winter Blitz at Hall of Fame Village, 2014 Champions Gateway.

The cost for the 5K is $35 for adults, $25 for students. For more information or to register, call 330-458-9176 or visit https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Canton/SpiritoftheSeason5k. For more information on the Winter Blitz at Hall of Fame Village, visit https://www.hofvillage.com/p/play/winterblitz.

Donate toys at Edward Peel Coleman Center

CANTON − Southeast Community Partners is accepting unwrapped toy donations at the Edward Peel Coleman Community Center, 1400 Sherrick Road SE, through Dec. 13 for children 13 and younger. For more information, call 330-438-6546.

Jackson Township Historical Society sets open house today, offers gift wrapping

JACKSON TWP. − The Jackson Township Historical Society, 7756 Fulton Dr. NW, will have an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. today with a display of toys and games from 1800 to 2000, craft activities, music and refreshments. Admission is $5 for ages 14 and up. More information is on Facebook @jacksontwphistory and at www.jacksontwphistory.org.

Jackson Township Historical Society members will wrap your gifts for holidays and birthdays from 4 to 7 p.m. today, 3:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 10, and 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11, 19 and 21 at 7756 Fulton Dr. NW. Everything is provided unless you have special paper you want them to use. Monetary donations to JTHS for the supplies and the time it takes to wrap would be appreciated. No reservations needed unless you need another date or time. Contact Jackson.historical@gmail.com for an appointment. More information on Facebook @jacksontwphistory and at www.jacksontwphistory.org.

Massillon Museum papermaking workshop is Saturday

MASSILLON − The Massillon Museum will host an Introduction to Papermaking Workshop from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Jessika Raisor will teach attendees ages 8 and older how paper was historically made from start to finish. Students will make paper pulp by hand using recycled materials, dye paper with various colors, and create several sheets to bring home.

Papermaking, a hands-on, water-based activity, is engaging for children and adults. Once dry, the paper will be suitable for most mediums, including pencil, ink and acrylic paint.

The workshop fee, $18 ($15 for Massillon Museum member), includes all necessary supplies. Register at https://www.massillonmuseum.org/ or by calling 330-833-4061. New members are welcome at any time.

YouthBuild members attend leadership conference

Jonquez Duncan and Rocky Williams, local members of YouthBuild Greater Stark County, were selected to join more than 50 other young leaders in Washington, D.C., at the 35th Annual YouthBuild USA AmeriCorps Conference of Young Leaders.

Participants are chosen to attend by their fellow students and local YouthBuild program staff.

YouthBuild AmeriCorps students are brought together to develop their leadership skills and network with current and former students from YouthBuild programs across the country.

Operated by Project REBUILD, YouthBuild Greater Stark County is one of 223 local programs across the U.S. that partner with young adults between ages 16 and 24 who are neither in school nor employed to build skillsets and mindsets for lifelong learning, livelihood and leadership.

Blood drives this month

The Red Cross has scheduled the following blood drives:

Alliance

Thursday, 1 to 6 p.m., Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, 200 E. State St.

Dec. 13, 1 to 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 1141 W. Beech St.

Dec. 14, 1 to 6 p.m., Alliance Elks Lodge No. 467, 606 Glamorgan St.

Canal Fulton

Dec. 15, 1 to 6 p.m., Northwest Senior Center, 853 Locust St. SE

Lake Township

Dec. 14, 2 to 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 13370 Cleveland Ave. NW

Louisville

Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St.

Appointments are encouraged. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.

To celebrate the upcoming Prime Video release, “Candy Cane Lane,” those who give blood in December will be entered to win a holiday prize package, including a $1,000 Amazon.com gift card and 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. There will be 12 winners.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region