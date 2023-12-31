Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region

Heather and Marty Briggs of Perry Township take a stroll through a light display at Stark Parks' Deck the Hollow at Quail Hollow Park in Lake Township.

‘Barbie’ at the Palace

CANTON − The Palace Theater, 605 Market Ave. N, will show the movie “Barbie” at 7:30 p.m. Jan 11 and 12, 2 p.m. Jan. 14 and 1 p.m. Jan. 15 as part of its 2024 Award Nominated Film Series. Doors open half an hour before showtime. Admission is $7. The movie is rated PG.

Music history lecture is Thursday

CANTON − Arts scholar M.J. Albacete will present "Music History with MJ: Unfinished Symphonies and Other Works Music History" at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2331 17th St. NW. Learn about the several symphonies that Schubert left unfinished, Elgar’s Third Symphony, Tchaikovsky Seventh Symphony, Mozart’s “Requiem,” Puccini’s “Turandot” and others.

All are welcome to attend the free lecture, but you must sign up at least two hours before the lecture begins. Light refreshments and snacks will be available free and for purchase. For more information or to reserve your seats by phone, call 330-452-2094. Register online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35381/production/1178393.

Vox Audio auditions Jan. 9

CANTON − Vox Audio will hold auditions from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N. A cappella group Vox Audio creates and sings reimagined arrangements of pop, theater, rock and jazz tunes. Sign up for an audition at: https://tinyurl.com/3shfx4bt. For more information, visit www.singstark.org.

Learn about wildlife rescue, Medicare

CANTON − Stark County District Library’s Main Library, 715 Market Ave. N, will host "All About Medicare," a free overview of what to expect when enrolling and using Medicare and answer questions about plan options, benefits and cost from noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the McKinley Room (SA 207). This program is intended for those approaching or older than 65, but all adults are welcome to attend.

There will be a duplicate presentation of the same information at 6 p.m. Register for the time you would prefer at: https://tinyurl.com/4drvdut9.

The Main Library also will host a presentation on wildlife rescue from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 8 in the McKinley Room (SA 207). Meet Stark Parks' live animal ambassadors, hear their stories and find out what to do if you find an injured wild animal. Register for the event at: https://tinyurl.com/2jbdahju.

For more information on either program, call 330-452-0665 or email contactus@starklibrary.org.

Cover bands coming to the Palace

CANTON − Cover band E5C4P3 (Journey tribute) with special guests Best of Times (STYX tribute) will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 general admission, $50 VIP. For more information or to buy tickets, visit cantonpalacetheater.org or call 330-454-8172. VIP ticket includes pre-show Meet & Greet with E5C4P3 from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m., reserved seating in the first four rows, VIP lanyard and autographed photo. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for general admission.

Learn about budgeting, gluten-free eating

EAST CANTON − The Stark County District Library’s East Canton Branch, 224 N. Wood St., will host a free presentation on "The Power of Budgeting" from 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 8. An Edward Jones representative will talk about how to set goals for personal spending, savings, debt repayment, and the importance of creating and maintaining a budget. For more information and to register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/yzde2ctn.

The East Canton Branch will host a free presentation from an OSU extension representative on gluten-free eating from 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 9. For more information and to register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/2pj8fp22.

Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and dispatcher honored

JACKSON TWP. − Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Evan M. Hill has been selected as the 2023 Trooper of the Year at the Canton Post.

Fellow officers stationed at the Canton Post chose Hill based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Hill has served at the Canton Post since 2016 and graduated from the University of Akron with a bachelor's degree in political science and a minor in homeland security, law enforcement, and conflict management. Hill was selected as Trooper of the Year at the Canton Post in 2022.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Radio Dispatcher Cortney D. Fisk has been selected for the 2023 Ohio State Highway Patrol Telecommunications Award at the Canton Dispatch Center. Sworn officers and dispatchers chose Fisk based on her technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s requests for information and assistance.

Fisk joined the Highway Patrol in 2021 and has served at the Canton Dispatch Center since joining the Division. Fisk graduated from Fairless High School and R.G. Drage Career Technical Center.

Fleetwood Mac music at the Lincoln

MASSILLON − The Fleetwood Mac Experience will recreate the music of Fleetwood Mac at the Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Tickets range from $34 to $54. For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://www.lionslincolntheatre.org/. To order tickets by phone, call 330-481-9105.

Caregiver support group meets monthly at library

NORTH CANTON − A caregiver support group meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 8 in Meeting Room A at the North Canton Public Library, 185 N. Main St.

Connect with other family caregivers and learn about resources that will help alleviate some of the stress and isolation of being a caregiver. Other caregiver support group meetings will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12, March 11, April 8 and May 13. For more information or to register, visit https://ncantonlibrary.libnet.info/events.

Aiden Schneider, 8, of Massillon runs through the lighted paths at Stark Parks' Deck the Hollow at Quail Hollow Park near Hartville.

Stark Parks invites winter photo contest entries

Stark Parks annual winter photo contest continues through March 15. The contest is open to amateur photographers in three age categories: 9-13, 14-17, and 18 and up. To enter the contest, participants must submit photos taken within Stark Parks, with drone photography being ineligible for submission.

Additionally, each participant can submit only one photo per category or a total of three photos. The three categories for the contest are Wildlife, Landscape/Scenery, and People Enjoying Nature.

The Wildlife category includes any living wild organism spotted at the parks, excluding pets, domestic animals, farm animals, or captive/non-releasable wildlife. The Landscape/Scenery category can include any sights or views around the parks, including park structures, plants, and trees. The People Enjoying Nature category consists of patrons enjoying park activities such as cross-country skiing, running, hiking, sledding, etc. Participants must obtain permission from the photo subjects, and a signature must be included in the photo-release waiver.

To learn more about the contest rules and submit photos, visit starkparks.com/winterphotos/.

Ellie Farrar, 8, and sister Beighley, 5, put in some last minute requests to Santa during a visit to Stark Parks' Deck the Hollow at Quail Hollow Park in Lake Township.

