Stark County Sheriff's deputies use drone to track down suspect in Plain Township

PLAIN TWP. − Stark County Sheriff's deputies used a drone to locate a suspect wanted on warrants who fled into the woods Wednesday morning and arrested him without incident, a sheriff's statement said.

The 28-year-old Canton man was booked into the Stark County Jail on warrants accusing him of the felonies of aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor theft. He also faces felony charges of obstruction and identity fraud.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded at around 9:23 a.m. to the report of a disturbance in the 2800 block of Heritage Avenue NW. They encountered the 28-year-old man, who they said provided false information. The man then ran off into the woods. Deputies established that the man was wanted on warrants.

A deputy certified in operating a drone by the Federal Aviation Administration had the drone fly over a wooded area and the drone located the suspect for the deputies. They arrested the man around 10:10 a.m.

The sheriff's office said it has 12 drones and six deputies certified to fly the drones.

"At the Stark County Sheriff's Office, we are committed to using every tool available to keep communities safe. This arrest is a great example of not only utilizing modern technology to do just that, but also of the skill and dedication of our team," Sheriff George Maier said in a statement.

