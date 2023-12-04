Stark County Sheriff's Office adds SPIDR Tech system to help crime victims

CANTON ‒ The Stark County Sheriff's Office has adopted new technology that will send automated text messages and emails to update residents on incidents they report.

The platform, SPIDR Tech, sends personalized messages to community members throughout their encounter with the office. Canton police began using the system last year.

Once a call is received, SPIDR Tech sends a text message to the caller to acknowledge the call and provide them with additional information and resources. Once a crime report has been submitted, SPIDR Tech will send an email and/or text message to victims.

If a case is updated, SPIDR Tech will send emails and text messages to victims to keep them informed.

If an arrest is made, it will send emails and text messages to victims and ensure they are notified of court proceedings.

The system will also send a message notifying the caller when a deputy is en route, followed by a survey 24 hours after the call.

"The introduction of SPIDR Tech into our policing toolkit represents a significant leap forward in our community policing efforts," Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said in a prepared statement. "This technology improves overall communication with the public while fostering trust and transparency with those we serve."

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark Sheriff's Office adds SPIDR Tech system to help crime victims