Stark County Sheriff's Office worker charged, accused of tampering with jail records

CANTON ‒ A Stark County Sheriff's Office employee put on unpaid administrative leave in January is now facing a criminal charge tied to jail recordkeeping.

Jason W. Rohr, 49, pleaded not guilty Friday in Stark Common Pleas Court to a charge of tampering with records, a third-degree felony.

In a statement released Friday, Stark County Sheriff George Maier declined to outline details or specifics behind the charge against Rohr, a corrections officer at the jail.

Court records shed some light on the investigation.

The indictment alleges that from Nov. 21 through Nov. 29, Rohr did "with purpose to defraud or knowing he was facilitating a fraud on Stark County Sheriff's Office falsify, destroy, remove, conceal, alter, deface, or mutilate any writing, computer software, data, or record, to wit: employee records and the writing, data, computer software, or record ...."

The indictment "came as a result of an ongoing investigation into potential criminal conduct related to documentation within the Stark County Jail," Maier wrote in Friday's statement.

The secret indictment was filed Jan. 23 with the Stark County Clerk of Courts. Rohr was placed on leave the same day. The indictment didn't become public until Friday after Rohr's court appearance.

After being notified of the possible misconduct, Maier said he requested a third-party investigation, which is being conducted by Lorain County investigators.

"While we are firmly committed to keeping our community informed, we must also adhere to the legal process as it relates to ongoing investigations," Maier said. "Due to the sensitivity and pending criminal action, we are not at liberty to discuss specifics related to the case at this time."

The sheriff said he understands the gravity of this situation and the concerns it may raise within the community.

"Please be assured that we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of law enforcement," Maier wrote.

"We have a responsibility to deliver excellent service, which includes holding our employees accountable for their actions. We do ask that the actions of one individual do not define the hard work, dedication, and integrity of the hundreds of other men and women who work for the agency."

Rohr's attorney did not immediately return messages left Friday afternoon seeking comment on behalf of his client.

Rohr, who lives in Jackson Township, was booked into the Stark County Jail on Friday, and released by in the afternoon. Court records did not list his phone number.

