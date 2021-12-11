Stark deputies make arrest after "concerning" social media videos

PLAIN TWP. – A 58-year-old man was arrested Friday after being accused of posting "concerning" videos to social media that led authorities to believe he may have been manufacturing explosive devices, Stark County Sheriff George Maier said.

He said deputies responded at 4:17 p.m. to the 3000 block of 24th Street NW after receiving a tip about suspicious activity.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics Unit, along with agents the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, conducted an investigation into the suspicious social media posts, authorities said.

The man was charged with two counts of misdemeanor aggravated menacing, one count of misdemeanor inducing panic and one county of felony unlawful use or possession of a hoax weapon of mass destruction.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the FBI, ATF, Canton Co-op SWAT Team, Canton Vice Unit and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad

The case remains under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with information to call 330-430-3800.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Plain Township man charged after "concerning" social media videos