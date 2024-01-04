Stark differences between U.S. and DR legal systems if TB Rays’ Franco goes to trial

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If the sex crime allegations against Wander Franco lead to criminal charges and a trial in the Dominican Republic, the millionaire shortstop would not be tried in front of a jury of his peers.

That is one of several differences between the legal systems in his country, and the U.S., where Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension with Tampa Bay just over two years ago. It is the biggest contract in Rays’ history.

In the Dominican Republic (DR), the judge is also the jury, hearing the case and deciding guilt or innocence.

There are legal standards DR judges are supposed to follow, according to former prosecutor Lee Pearlman. But Pearlman, now a defense attorney, said the fate of a defendant is still up to one person on the bench.

“If the amount of evidence has been presented, and the burden has been met, then there is a standard for the outcome,” Pearlman said. “But it is [one judge] deciding that.”

The St. Petersburg-based attorney said most would agree defendants stand a better chance with a jury of their peers.

“Every judge is different. You can go from one courtroom to the next, and have very different outcomes on evidentiary rulings, on the sentence,” Pearlman said. “I always like the great equalizer which is a jury.”

It can make a significant difference for a defendant to make a case to jurors as opposed to one judge.

“You want someone who doesn’t sit in a courtroom every day and have relationships with everyone involved,” Pearlman said. “You want people who don’t know you from Adam to make the call.”

Franco was taken into custody Monday for failure to appear on a summons from the prosecution, a reminder of another key difference in the two systems.

Pearlman said you could be arrested in Florida and across the country for failing to appear at a court hearing, but prosecutors here cannot force a suspect to show up for a meeting about a case.

“The distinction [for Franco] is there wasn’t a court hearing,” Pearlman said. “They just said, show up to the prosecutor’s office. He’s there on a failure to appear for the summons and we don’t have an equivalent.”

In Franco’s case, Pearlman offered his opinion on why he thinks prosecutors ordered the ballplayer to appear on the summons.

“My speculation is they want to try and gather evidence like cell phone texts, maybe DNA, maybe photos of the body that may be identifiable or unique,” Pearlman said.

Franco’s hearing on the summons violation charge was initially scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed until Friday.

