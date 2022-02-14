Stark entrepreneur accused of defrauding over $600,000 in investments headed to trial

Jackson Township businessman Charles M. Boulton rejected a proposed plea agreement and instead will go to trial on fraud and securities-related charges in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

CANTON – A Stark County businessman rejected a proposed plea agreement Monday and instead will stand trial later on more than two dozen securities fraud-related charges.

Charles M. Boulton is accused of defrauding $600,000 from seven victims who invested in three of Boulton's startup companies – Radia M92 INC, Radia R&D LLC or Radial Engine Innovation Ltd., court records show. He had been touting an innovative radial engine project.

Boulton used the investment funds to pay for personal expenses, cash withdrawals and loans, according to court records filed in the case.

Boulton, 68, of Jackson Township, pleaded not guilty after he was indicted by a Stark County grand jury in January 2021 on 24 counts of unlawful securities practices, two counts of theft, and two counts of telecommunications fraud.

Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione will hear the case presented by Stark County Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Mlinar. Boulton's defense attorneys are Eugene O'Byrne and Fredrick Pitinii.

Boulton's case heading to trial

Mlinar told the court she'd worked with all seven alleged victims, an attorney from Columbus and the defense team to reach a tentative plea agreement only to learn Boulton had backed out prior to Monday afternoon's court hearing.

According to Mlinar, the proposal called for a prison sentence of eight to 12 years if Boulton pleaded guilty.

"I'm here at this point to confirm the trial date for May 10th, to take off the table this offer, and to let everyone in this courtroom know that the state's position at this point is going to be a significant amount of prison time," Mlinar said.

"This (plea agreement) was for the state's benefit, it's wasn't for Mr. Boulton's benefit. And that has been refused and chucked back at my face at the last minute .... and there will be no recommendation I can imagine that will be less than 20 years from the state of Ohio," Mlinar said in court.

Forchione reminded Boulton of the jury trial process and what could happen if a jury was to convict him on the 28 counts.

"You're looking at a maximum of 100 years and those are a lot of years. If you go to trial and are convicted on anything, then what happens is the determination of the punishment is by the judge," Forchione said.

Forchione said he wasn't trying to discourage Boulton from going to trial, as is his constitutional right, but warned he doesn't look favorably on those who prey on the elderly.

"I don't know if that's the case here... but I take that very seriously regarding people with their life savings, pensions, and things of that nature," Forchione warned.

Boulton told the court that he understood, and that everything had been explained to him "pretty well."

Boulton met with his Pitinii and O'Byrne ahead of the court hearing to go over the ramifications of the trial.

"We indicated to him that there would be no further deals past today or plea agreements that we could enter into... despite that, Mr. Boulton is adamant that he would like a trial," Pitinii told the court.

Boulton remains free on a $250,000 bond.

