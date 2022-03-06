Stark housing director seeks Akron job

Herman Hill

CANTON – The executive director of the Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority is one of two candidates to head Akron's housing agency.

Herman Hill, who came to Canton in 2013, and Joshua Crites, deputy director of the Washington County Housing Authority in Portland, Oregon, are vying to be the next executive director of the Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Darrin Toney, human resources director and general counsel in Akron, said the agency does not comment on active pending job hirings. However, in response to a public records request from The Canton Repository, Toney provided resumes of Hill and Crites as the two candidates for the job.

More: Fired Stark Metro Housing Authority employee sues agency, director over firing

More: Stark County Housing Authority probes 'possible irregularities' in contracts

The Akron position opened when Brian Gage, hired in 2018, resigned last summer. His empty position was posted last fall, and the Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority is using an outside firm to assist in filling it. Debbie Barry has been serving as interim director in Akron since Gage's departure

The 54-year-old Hill declined comment for this story.

Overhaul came about after his hiring

Hill landed the Stark director's job during a tumultuous period.

The same year he began, the agency's main funding source — the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — determined Stark had wrongly spent federal funds, lacked proper accounting, and chastised its five-member board and prior executive directors for lack of oversight and knowledge of HUD regulations.

A HUD Office of Inspector General report found SMHA had spent $10.5 million in public housing dollars on ineligible projects and/or without the required documentation during the previous decade.

In December 2013, the Stark board accepted a federally-proscribed recovery plan to keep the agency functioning. Later, it agreed to a repayment plan to recover the $10.5 million in public housing funds — much of it was wrongly spent to develop the Metropolitan Centre, a commercial endeavor.

Story continues

Hill vowed the Housing Authority's focus would shift to "public housing 101" and that its efforts would be on housing the poor. The public housing portion of Stark's mission encompasses more than 2,500 units, while its Housing Choice Voucher program is used by about 1,400 families.

Brian Gage, former Akron director

Along the way, Hill cleaned up other leftover messes, such as:

Cut ties with Freed Housing Corp., amid allegations the satellite group had engaged in questionable business practices.

Advised severing a free rent deal for an employee, which had been approved by a former director.

Selected a new agency architect after the Repository reported the current one employed an assistant who simultaneously worked for the Housing Authority.

Initiated a lawsuit against the Knights of Columbus 341, claiming former agency leaders awarded the group an unrealistic sweetheart lease of $1 per year for 100 years, at the Metropolitan Centre.

Hill confronted by other issues

But Hill also was snagged in some controversy in Canton, beginning with a Repository report in 2013 that he'd been targeted in an internal probe by his former employer.

During his time leading the Jackson (Michigan) Housing Commission, Hill was accused of excess spending in remodeling his office; excessive use of an agency vehicle for personal use; abusive use of cellphones; hiking the salary of an employee; and accepting a larger than due wage and benefits payout. The HUD OIG office closed its investigation in 2014, effectively clearing Hill.

In recent years, the Stark Housing Authority has experienced a large turnover in various director positions — those who work directly for Hill. Last year, the Repository reported on multiple issues within the agency.

They included the purchase of a house, immediately rented to a woman from Orrville, whose son had played basketball with Hill's son; the woman also was hired for a position at the Housing Authority.

Hill said there was no wrongdoing on his part.

The newspaper also reported on a financial bonus program Hill offered his directors. It awarded one director with $2,000 in incentive pay, for example, for purchasing art with agency funds to display in the main office, and for planning a break area, which didn't materialize.

The bonus payments were ended.

Then, in August, the same director quit during an internal investigation that involved her signing off on $121,675 worth of Housing Authority contracts, awarded to a company with ties to her husband.

Information about those contracts and others related to it are being investigated by the HUD OIG.

The executive director in Akron will oversee an operation that provides affordable housing options to about 10,000 households throughout Summit County, according to information posted during the job search.

Akron's public housing program includes more than 4,000 apartments and single-family homes; another 600 apartments it owns or manages; and more than 5,000 households on its Housing Choice Voucher Program.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Herman Hill, who heads Stark Housing Authority, eyes Akron position