Stark Interfaith Violence Coalition working to curb gun activity

CANTON − Ask anyone living around you, and curbing violence is commonly listed as something necessary to make life easier in our communities.

Stark County's faith community is hoping a new workshop planned for this month will help start the process here at home.

On Jan. 13, Interfaith Violence Prevention Coalition of Stark County plans a free interactive workshop for faith leaders called "Ministering for a Less Violent Community."

That Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 425 Cleveland Ave. SW, religious leaders such as the Rev. Robin Woodberry of St. Paul will get to work with their peers.

"We're hoping to target religious leaders and people in the community who might benefit from this training," said Woodberry, priest-in-charge at St. Paul and the committee's co-chair. "This is the first phase to a larger outreach."

The organizers say their goals include helping clergy and lay leaders identify and overcome barriers to address what Temple Israel Rabbi Emeritus John Spitzer calls an "epidemic," and find ways to get the wider community involved.

Temple Israel Rabbi Emeritus John Spitzer

The workshop also will address such topics as gun locks, different forms of safe storage, and helping owners to formulate a "firearm plan."

In 2022, Spitzer and community activist and filmmaker Ron Ponder launched a sign campaign that displays the daily number of shootings in the U.S. based on statistics from Everytown for Gun Safety.

Among developed nations, the U.S. has some of the world's highest gun-related death rates. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports that guns have replaced traffic accidents as the chief cause of death for children in America.

About 34 organizations and individuals are displaying about 45 signs locally.

"It came to our attention that Pax Christi was focusing on (fostering) peace in the community, particularly when it comes to gun violence," Spitzer said. "My initial goal was to create a common language for us to speak."

Lynne Dragomier, a member of Pax Christi, said she's hoping the workshop will result in people taking concrete steps to reduce the incidence and risks of gun violence.

Dragomier noted that the presence of a gun in a home exponentially increases the risk of suicide and domestic violence deaths when a person is struggling or in crisis. In 2021, 60.5% of all deaths by suicide in Stark County involved a gun, according to the Stark County Coroner’s Office.

“Education and knowing the facts makes all the difference,” she said.

Clergy stoles made for members of Interfaith Violence Prevention Coalition of Stark County.

The committee has adopted orange-colored stoles, which can be work by Muslim, Jewish or Christian clergy. Orange is considered the color of the national anti-gun violence movement.

Spitzer calls it the "The language of symbology."

"One of the things we're envisioning at the workshop is a prayer service, as part of that language," he said.

Mustafa Ozguler, vice president of the International Police Executive Symposium and secretary of the Islamic Society of Northeast Ohio, said the workshop is in keeping with the tenets of his faith.

"In our belief, as our Prophet says, a true Muslim is one who doesn't harm another person with their hands or thoughts," he said. "Violence is not accepted. Right now, most civilized countries are asking why so many people here like to have guns; it's hard for them to understand."

Making safety a priority

Ozguler added that although the American Muslim community isn't as impacted by gun violence as other groups might be, when it comes to reducing gun violence, "Our community is very supportive."

"That isn't even a (debate)," he said. "If there is a will, things can be solved."

The workshop organizers are adamant that they are not anti-gun, but rather want to encourage owners to be more responsible.

Dragomier said they need gun owners as allies.

Woodberry stressed that the workshop isn't about wanting to take people's guns, but increasing their knowledge.

"A lot of congregations don't want to touch it because it's such a hot topic; people feel like their rights are being threatened," she said. "They're (pastors) afraid of making their congregants angry. I struggle with making that a priority over safety in our community. For me, it's making safety a priority."

'It's faith with action'

Such fears are an example of a barrier, committee members say.

"Part of the process is overcoming barriers to resolve," Spitzer said. "Once we identify the barriers, we can overcome the barriers. Gun owners are going to be upset because they have guns, but we have gun owners on our own committee."

Spitzer said he hopes Black clergy and lay members will take an active interest in the workshop. Statistics show that Black Americans are 10 times more likely to die from gun violence than other groups. More than 83% of gun-related deaths involving Black Americans are homicides.

"People feel like they don't have the power to change things," Spitzer said.

Every person who attends the workshop will be given resources including a "Gun Violence Prevention Tool Kit" to take back to their own faith communities.

"It's faith with action," Woodberry said.

To learn more, contact Dragomier at 330-417-7416, or by email art ldragom1@kent.edu. Contact Woodberry at Robinw1@prodigy.net or call 330-506-6647, or email to interfaithcoalitionstark@gmail.com

Coalition members

Temple Israel Emeritus Rabbi John Spitzer

Lynne Dragomier

Rev. Robin Woodberry

Mustafa Ozguler

Rev. Edward Keck

Rev. Hector McDaniel

Professor Laurence Bove

