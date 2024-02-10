Stark jail receives national accreditation

Capt. Jeff Begue, from left, Jail Commander Tim Miller, Stark County Sheriff George Maier, Senior Vice President of VitalCore Operations Leah Carreon and VitalCore Health Service Administrator Allison Black show off a flag that signals the Stark County Jail has received accreditation from the American Correctional Association.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is the third county jail in Ohio to receive accreditation from the American Correctional Association.

The achievement follows inspection of three key areas – facility safety and security; healthcare for inmates; and quality of inmate services.

The jail was evaluated against 154 ACA core standards with specific compliance criteria. Overall, the jail received a score of 95.2% compliance with standards.

The accreditation was announced by the ACA Accreditation Review Panel at the Winter Conference of the American Correctional Association in Washington, D.C.

