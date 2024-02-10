Stark jail receives national accreditation
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is the third county jail in Ohio to receive accreditation from the American Correctional Association.
The achievement follows inspection of three key areas – facility safety and security; healthcare for inmates; and quality of inmate services.
The jail was evaluated against 154 ACA core standards with specific compliance criteria. Overall, the jail received a score of 95.2% compliance with standards.
The accreditation was announced by the ACA Accreditation Review Panel at the Winter Conference of the American Correctional Association in Washington, D.C.
This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Stark County Jail receives national accreditation