Stark Job & Family Services to host info booth at Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank site

CANTON − Stark County Job & Family Services’ Division of Human Services will set up an information booth at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank’s Stark County Campus, 1365 Cherry Ave. NE, from 9 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month.

New and existing customers can visit the information booth to speak with a representative, ask questions and get help with the application process for public assistance. Support is free and open to the public; no appointment is necessary.

The Division of Human Services provides services to those in need in Stark County with programs structured to help provide financial stability.

These programs include:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a food assistance program available to individuals and families with eligibility based on family size, income, resources, and expenses. Healthy people younger than 60 may be expected to participate in a work activity to receive benefits.

Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) includes Ohio Works First (OWF), a program designed to provide temporary support to families while parents work their way toward becoming self-sufficient. Eligibility is based on income and family size with a requirement to cooperate with the work program/JOBS area.

Medicaid is a state and federally funded health care coverage. It is available to Modified Adjusted Gross Income (MAGI) extension eligible adults ages 18 to 64 who are not on Medicare and who are between 0 and 138% of poverty or below. Coverage is determined by MAGI eligibility. Several Medicaid programs are available. To learn more, visit https://medicaid.ohio.gov.

Information about upcoming dates and times of appearances will be posted onwww.Facebook.com/SCJFS. If you have further questions, call 1-844-640-6446 or visitStarkJFS.org.

