Stark, Mahoning girls get STEM lesson at NEOMED

A Marlington Middle School student works with a stethoscope during the Dec. 13, 2023, American Heart Association's STEM Goes Red event at Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown.

Young women from eastern Ohio took part in a recent STEM event at Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown.

Taking part in activities were 175 students from 21 schools. Among schools participating from the Alliance area were Alliance Middle School, East Canton Middle School, Lake Middle School and students in Marlington Local School District. Also participating were students from Canton City Schools, Plain Local Schools and Canton Local Schools. Several school districts in Mahoning, Summit, Portage, Trumbull and Columbiana counties also were involved.

The American Heart Association was behind the Northeast Ohio STEM Goes Red for Girls experience Dec. 13 at NEOMED. The program aims to prepare female students for millions of science, technology, engineering and math jobs available worldwide.

Program organizers said that of 100 female students working toward a bachelor’s degree, only three will work in a STEM job 10 years after graduation.

During the event, the seventh- and eighth-graders from spent the day learning from local women leaders who work directly in STEM fields.

The girls attended three sessions.

The first focused on personal protective equipment and basic work tool identification. The girls were exposed to PPE equipment that is used by line workers at FirstEnergy. They also used protective gloves, shoes and hard hats. The girls also tried to complete tasks while wearing the equipment to test their agility.

Another session explored heart anatomy, physiology and health, presented by STEM Goes Red for Girls co-chair Dr. Christina Daszenzo, Dr. Christine Alexander and Dr. Mohammad Azam. In this session, the girls were able to learn about the inner workings of the human heart and how to take blood pressure.

The final session allowed the girls to be exposed to a variety of interactive STEM activities from multiple local companies at the STEM vendor fair.

A student works on CPR during the Dec. 13, 2023, STEM Goes Red event at Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown.

“Research shows as girls advance through school, they choose fewer science and math courses,” said Lisa Wheeler-Cooper, executive director of the American Heart Association in Northeast Ohio. “Advancing the next great medical breakthrough means empowering young women to take a seat at the table, improving our chances to solve problems and make game-changing discoveries to improve the health of all Americans.”

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Stark, Mahoning girls get STEM lesson at NEOMED