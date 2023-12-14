Stark Metropolitan Housing receives $2.9 million for lead mitigation and prevention

Ohio is handing out $84 million through the Lead Safe Ohio program to support lead mitigation and prevention projects in homes, child care facilities and care facilities across the state, including Stark County.

Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced awards Thursday.

“Behind every instance of lead exposure is a person and a future put at risk," DeWine said in a prepared statement. "This funding signifies a decisive step in our mission to protect our most vulnerable citizens and create a healthier and safer Ohio for generations to come.”

The state funding provides $50.3 million for owner-occupied homes, $17.3 million for rental properties, $6.5 million for child care facilities and $1.5 million for congregate care shelters.

The Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority will receive $2.9 million. Other surrounding counties also are getting funding:

Columbiana County Department of Development: $897,000

Ohio Regional Development Corp. (Ashland/Belmont/Carroll/Clinton/Coshocton/Fayette/Holmes/Jefferson/Marion/Monroe/Noble/Ross/Scioto/Tuscarawas counties): $7.5 million

Mahoning County: $2.7 million

Summit County: $2.1 million

City of Akron: $1.8 million

Wayne County Land Reutilization Corp.: $766,000

The Lead Safe Ohio Program was established with $150 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. In total, the Lead Safe Ohio program will award nearly $100 million for lead prevention and mitigation activities in eligible properties built before lead-based paint was outlawed in 1978.

