Stark Parks opens new trail through Kent State and Stark State campuses

Stark Parks has built a concrete limestone trail through the Kent State University at Stark and Stark State College campuses in Jackson Township that connects with the Hoover Trail. It's called the Campus Trail.

JACKSON TWP. − Stark Parks has completed a concrete limestone trail through the Kent Stark University at Stark and Stark State College campuses connecting to the Hoover Trail and serving as a major 1.4-mile addition to the county's trail network.

“I think it's fantastic," said Sarah Buell, Stark Parks' capital projects and planning manager, who added that the two colleges and Stark County Park District had held discussions about the trail since 2008. "Because you have the Belden (Village) usership with all of these students and this connection into North Canton and a huge trail system with the Hoover and Middle Branch trail and all the access you opened up. It's a great win for all these partners and for Stark County."

The eastern end of the new Campus Trail connects to the western terminus of the Hoover Trail at the Hall of Fame Bridge over Interstate 77 and Dressler Road NW.

The trail goes along the north side of Kent State Stark campus' South Loop Road in a clockwise direction, connects with Kent Stark's Campus Loop Trail, goes west along the road that divides the Kent Stark and Stark State parking lots and connects to a concrete sidewalk on the east side of Frank Road NW. That sidewalk, constructed by Stark State, then goes north along the east side of Frank Road to Mega Street NW.

Construction by Stark Parks' employees began in August, purposefully after Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend.

The new trail, which includes the limestone segment and sidewalk, provides better pedestrian and bike access for students, visitors and staff at the two colleges, along with better access for visitors for special events at the campus like the annual Balloon Classic.

"The new Campus Trail adds the benefits of health, wellness, nature and benefits that the entire community, as well as students, faculty and staff can enjoy," Stark State President Para Jones said in a statement.

Denise Seachrist, the Kent State Stark dean and chief administrative officer, also said in a statement, "This project represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the overall campus experience for all members of our community. ... This scenic trail, designed for bikers and walkers alike, offers an opportunity to traverse our campus in a new and exciting way, while taking in the natural beauty that surrounds us."

Who paid for the Campus Trail?

Stark Parks got $49,000 from a state capital grant in May to fund the trail, Buell said. Kent Stark contributed $50,000. With the cost of Stark Parks' workers' labor estimated at $50,000, the total cost of the limestone trail segment was about $149,000.

The new Stark Parks Campus Trail in Jackson Township goes from the Hall of Fame Bridge, around South Loop Drive of Kent State Stark campus and connects with a sidewalk built by Stark State that goes up the east side of Frank Road to Mega Street NW.

The cost to Stark State of building the sidewalk was not immediately available.

The state of Ohio owns the campus. So it took at least nine months for Stark Parks to get a license from the Ohio Department of Administrative Services to build the trail, said Buell. Stark Parks will maintain the crushed-limestone trail. Stark State will maintain the sidewalk along Frank Road.

The new Campus Trail also may set the stage for the construction of a trail from the campus north to the Akron-Canton Airport. That was an idea discussed in 2017 when Stark Parks built the western Hoover Trail from Price Park along Glenwood Drive and Dressler Road NW to the Hall of Fame Bridge.

Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com.

