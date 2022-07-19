Stark Regional Community Correction Center exec fired amid investigation

Stark Regional Community Correction Center

CANTON – The director of the Stark Regional Community Correction Center was fired last week amid a sexual harassment probe.

John Devlin was terminated last week after a sexual harassment claim was substantiated by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, according to the agency.

Such claims are reported through the Prison Rape Elimination Act, which became law in 2003 to help prevent and eliminate prisoner rape between inmates in state and local prisons, jails, and police lockup facilities.

David Wills, executive director at Stark County’s Treatment Accountability for Safer Communities Agency, serves on the governing board at the SRCCC. He confirmed that at least one claim against Devlin was substantiated by the state.

The board met July 12 and following a closed-door session voted to remove Devlin as director at SRCCC effective immediately, Wills said.

"Mr. Devlin was removed from his position following the complaint. Mr. Devlin was removed from his position because the board had lost confidence that Mr. Devlin could perform the job duties necessary for that position," Wills said.

What happened at the SRCCC?

The SRCCC, located at 433 Lesh Street NE, serves Stark, Tuscarawas, Holmes and Wayne counties, and serves adult male and female offenders sentenced through Common Pleas Court. Offenders can get drug and alcohol treatment, counseling and other assistance after incarceration or as an alternative to prison.

A man assigned to the SRCCC for a total of three months said he was sexually harassed three times. The man told the Canton Repository that he filed a report with the state in May, which was substantiated this month.

According to the 33-year-old, Devlin commented that he was sexy and needed to use his sex appeal to manipulate the program and use it to his advantage to have an easier time.

After the man's report was substantiated, he was moved to the Stark County Jail for his safety due to fear of retaliation by staff, he said, and has since been released.

The Canton Repository has made public records requests with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and has not yet received the data. The Repository also has requested to review Devlin's personnel and disciplinary files.

According to the man's mother, her son has suffered post traumatic stress from the harassment, leading to treatment at a medical facility.

Devlin could not be reached for comment. The Canton Repository visited his office at a Jackson Township counseling agency, where he works part time as a licensed professional clinical counselor.

He was not at work.

Administrators at the center for child, adolescent and adult mental health were unaware of his termination from SRCCC and declined to comment on the matter.

According agency's website, Devlin had been employed in the mental health field for over 20 years, and is a "boy whisperer" for boys ages 13 to 23 who are in continual trouble at home, with the law, and at school.

His webpage had been removed from the agency website as of Tuesday afternoon.

SRCCC Assistant Director Maria Augoustinos was placed in the role of interim director until Devlin's replacement can be found.

Augoustinos has not returned The Canton Repository's calls for comment.

