Stark sheriff named to state’s Future of Police Training Task Force

COLUMBUS − Stark County Sheriff George Maier will serve on a new state task force focusing on training to help law enforcement officers respond to incidents of violence and resisting arrest.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the nine-member Future of Police Training Task Force on Friday. He expects the group to deliver recommendations by mid-January.

The task force will be led by Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy Assistant Executive Director Thomas Quinlan, a former Columbus police chief who oversaw the Columbus Police Training Academy. Other task force members include:

Eric Henderson, assistant chief, Dayton Police Department

Steve Click, director of First Responder Wellness, Ohio Department of Public Safety

Nicholas Konves, deputy chief, Columbus Division of Police

Kurt Althouse, chief, Vandalia Police Department

Emily Ribnik, executive director, Criminal Justice Coordinating Centers for Excellence

Pastor Eddie Parker, Delaware County juvenile court diversion coordinator

Two additional members — one from the community and the other a sheriff from a rural county — will be named soon, Yost said.

“As support grows for establishing permanent state funding for law enforcement training, the time is right to pull together leaders from Ohio’s policing community to help us continue to shape the future of training,” he said in a prepared statement. “The work of this task force, coupled with the new courses our team at OPOTA has already developed, will position Ohio to be a national leader in police training.”

