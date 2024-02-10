Stark sheriff

The Stark County Sheriff's Office has planned its next community education program, called “Weeding Out the Facts: 2024 Marijuana Laws.”

The discussion will be 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Stark County Sheriff's Law Enforcement Training Center, 143 1st St. NE in Massillon.

Planned as an open discussion, attendees will dive into the new Ohio law that went into effect Dec. 7 that allows adults older than 21 to legally possess and use marijuana for recreational purposes. Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said the goal is to provide clear information about what the law means for you and the community.

"We understand that changes in laws can sometimes create confusion,” Maier said. “Our goal with this program is to offer clarity on the recent changes in marijuana legislation as the law is currently written."

Among topics to be discussed are legal boundaries, personal responsibilities and community impacts.

Registration is open at sheriff.starkcountyohio.gov. Select “Community Education.” Space is limited.

For more information, call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Community Engagement Director at 330-430-3889.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Stark sheriff plans discussion of marijuana law