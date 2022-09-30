Stark sheriff sets location of Alliance sobriety checkpoint

ALLIANCE − The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and other members of the OVI Task Force will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday (Sept. 30) in the 1400 block of Beeson Street and the 1000 block of S. Union Avenue. Officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment, according to the news release from Sheriff George T. Maier's office.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark sheriff sets sobriety checkpoint location in Alliance