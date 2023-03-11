Stark sheriff: Woman arrested after drugs, methamphetamine found in Canton home

CANTON − A 32-year-old Canton woman was arrested Friday after police say they executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of 18th Street NE and found evidence of drug trafficking.

The woman was charged with the felonies of aggravated trafficking in drugs, heroin trafficking, cocaine trafficking, aggravated drug possession, heroin possession and cocaine possession, according to a statement by the Stark County Sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office's Metro Narcotics Unit. the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Canton police department's Coordinated Response Team took part in the search and investigation, the statement said.

Officers say they found at the home several ounces of suspected cocaine and suspected heroin and more than a pound of suspected methamphetamine, pills, two handguns and about $5,000 in cash.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff's office at 330-430-3800 or the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at (330) 451-3937. Or people can submit tips through the sheriff's office's mobile app, which can be found with the search in an app store with "Stark sheriff Ohio."

