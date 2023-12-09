Stark Sheriff's Office plays Santa for boy in hit-skip crash: 'A real Christmas miracle'

Amber Manzanares takes a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday at the Shop with the Sheriff event at St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral in Stark County.

CANTON − Halo Manzanares-Waddle sprinted to the front of the banquet room at St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral to pick out a bike Saturday at the Shop with the Sheriff event.

The 4-year-old Alliance boy was excited to be able to move around on his own again. A cast recently was removed from one his legs after he was injured in a hit-skip accident in September on Greenbower Street NE in front of his home in Lexington Township.

Shop with the Sheriff was at St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral on Saturday. The Stark County Sheriff's Office, with the support of the Sheriff's Office Wives Committee, provided Christmas gifts for more than 30 children.

Still searching for suspect in hit-skip Stark County authorities searching for driver who struck child, fled scene

The boy was in the driveway and had run onto the road, said Halo's mother, Amber Manzanares. A vehicle described as a dark-colored four-door sedan struck the child, who suffered a broken leg and collarbone.

Bills had piled up for the family because mom and dad took off work to care for the child. Although a GoFundMe drive was a big help, Christmas wasn't looking like a possibility for Halo and his two siblings, Manzanares said.

"I thought he might be gone," Manzanares said of her son's injuries. "I was just crying and holding my baby all night because his life flashed before my eyes.

"The gift of having my child alive is worth more than anything."

Shop with the Sheriff was at St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral on Saturday. The Stark County Sheriff's Office, with the support of the Sheriff's Office Wives Committee, provided Christmas gifts for 35 children.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier said an arrest has not been made in the hit-skip case, but the investigation is ongoing.

The bike and other gifts from Santa via the Stark County Sheriff's Office spread some holiday cheer to the Manzanares-Waddle family.

"I was really a little nervous about Christmas," the mother said. "I was praying that something might work out for Christmas.

"This means a lot," Manzanares said. "We're super grateful. It's like a real Christmas miracle; an actual Christmas miracle is what it is − it's awesome. I feel like I'm more excited than (the kids.)"

A volunteer at Saturday's Shop with the Sheriff event pushes a bike for Halo Manzanares-Waddle. The 4-year-old Alliance boy was among the children receiving gifts through the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

Shop with the Sheriff plays Santa to 35 children

Halo was among 35 children who received Christmas gifts through the Shop with the Sheriff program, which was made possible with support from the Stark County Sheriff's Office Wives Committee. Autosport Plus in Plain Township donated bicycles.

Other contributions also were made in the community, including breakfast provided by the McDonald's restaurants owned by John and Nancy House, who operate five McDonald's in Stark County.

Michaela Thomas, director of community engagement for the sheriff's office, said this was the first full-blown Shop with the Sheriff event since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Shop with the Sheriff was at St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral on Saturday. The Stark County Sheriff's Office, with the support of the Sheriff's Office Wives Committee, provided Christmas gifts and clothes for 35 children.

Children who received gifts were nominated by deputies who work as resource officers in local schools, she explained. Children also can be recommended by deputies who respond to patrol calls and identify a need, she said.

"It makes it more personal," Thomas said.

Deputies and sheriff's office employees shopped for the children. On Saturday morning, loads of presents were delivered to the church.

Toys and clothes were provided to families; bicycles were gifted to kids who won a drawing.

Shop with the Sheriff was at St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral on Saturday. The Stark County Sheriff's Office, with the support of the Sheriff's Office Wives Committee, provided Christmas gifts and clothes for more than 30 children.

'This is the best day of the year.'

Deputies and staff at the sheriff's office volunteered their own time for the event, Maier said.

"It's extremely rewarding because we do see the most challenged in our society," he said. "So when we can give back and help those folks who are struggling, it's very rewarding to us."

Erich Mollohan, owner of Autosport Plus, said bicycles give the children an opportunity to play outside and spend less time on electronic devices.

"For me growing up, I remember it was the first thing I could customize," he said.

Shop with the Sheriff was at St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral on Saturday. The Stark County Sheriff's Office, with the support of the Sheriff's Office Wives Committee, provided Christmas gifts for 35 children.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand and took photos with children. Grinch also was popular, high-fiving kids and playing rock, paper and scissors with them.

Shanna Novelli, a member of the Wives Committee, said Shop with the Sheriff stands out among charitable causes the nonprofit group supports throughout the year.

Also serving on the committee are the sheriff's wife Misty Maier, Jennifer Oliver, Lori Stantz and Jeannie Miller.

"This is the best day of the year," Novelli said. "I love to be able to give back to the children. I love to see the excitement on their faces. It's a very special day."

Stark County Sheriff George Maier helps a child ride his bike at the Shop with the Sheriff event on Saturday at St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral.

Attending the event with her three grandchildren, Jean Frascone said the sheriff's office helped give the kids a wonderful Christmas experience.

"It helps out tremendously," she said of Shop with the Sheriff. "It just feels so exciting. My kids have grown up, so it's nice to see the little ones again experiencing Christmas."

Elliana Miller, 7, of Alliance, plays with a toy she received on Saturday at the Shop with the Sheriff event. The Stark County Sheriff's Office provided gifts for more than 30 children with the support of the Stark County Sheriff's Office Wives Committee.

Reach Ed at ebalint@gannett.com

On X (formerly Twitter) @ebalintREP and Instagram at ed_balint

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County sheriff plays Santa for boy injured in hit-skip crash